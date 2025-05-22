A brand new black comedy series has hit Netflix UK - and it boasts a star-studded cast.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sirens is a brand new limited mini-series from the streaming service, with stars involved in the project including Oscar-winning actress Julianne Moore. The show made a splash went the trailer for the series was released online in late April, with viewers eager to catch a glimpse of the new show.

Here’s everything you need to know about the show.

Julianne Moore stars in new Netflix black-comedy Sirens | MACALL POLAY/NETFLIX

What is Sirens about?

Sirens is a Netflix mini-series which follows the story of Devon, who is becoming increasingly concerned that her sister, Simone, is embroiled in a cult-like obsessive relationship with her employer Michaela.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Netflix’s official synopsis reads: “Devon thinks her sister Simone has a really creepy relationship with her new boss, the enigmatic socialite Michaela Kell. Michaela’s cult-ish life of luxury is like a drug to Simone, and Devon has decided it’s time for an intervention, but she has no idea what a formidable opponent Michaela will be.

“Told over the course of one explosive weekend at The Kells’ lavish island estate, Sirens is an incisive, sexy, and darkly funny exploration of women, power, and class.”

Series creator Molly Smith Metzler said: “This story has a lot of teeth. There are real moments of drama, and it’s going to make people uncomfortable. Operatic is a word I like to use to describe it. It’s a true dark comedy — and it’s got a Greek mythology vibe.”

Glenn Howerton, Milly Alcock, and Meghann Fahy also star in Sirens on Netflix. | COURTESY OF NETFLIX

Who is in Sirens on Netflix?

Academy Award-winning actress Julianne Moore leads the cast as Michaela Kell. She is joined by The White Lotus star Meghann Fahy, who plays Devon, and The House of the Dragon star Milly Alcock.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Other notable names in the cast include Kevin Bacon, Glenn Howerton, Felix Solis, Josh Segarra and Bill Camp.

Sirens will be released from 8am on Thursday, May 22 on Netflix in the UK. All five episodes of the series will release at the same time.