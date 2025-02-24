UK-based Snowpiercer fans have suffered through a long and unnerving wait for the final series to drop on this side of the pond.

The hit sci-fi series, based on the film of the same name, had been housed on Netflix in the UK for its first three seasons, gaining a legion of British fans. The dystopian-thriller follows the remainder of humanity who are living on a constantly moving train following after the world outside became a frozen wasteland.

Actors including Sean Bean, Daveed Diggs and Jennifer Connelly earned rave reviews for their performanced in the show, with the series last airing in the UK in early 2022. Fans were in for a treat as show bosses announced that the show’s fourth season would be its last.

UK fans can finally watch Snowpiercer season four after a long wait for the final installment of the show. | Tomorrow ITV Studios LLC 2022

However, there was an extra wait for viewers, after Snowpiercer was moved from its original channel of TNT in the United States. The future of the show, and whether fans would even get to see the fully-completed fourth series at all, was in the balance, with the show metaphorically homeless for several months.

Snowpiercer was then picked up by US channel AMC, where the fourth season aired in Autumn 2024, but Netflix failed to renew its international broadcasting rights. Now the show has arrived in the UK to give loyal Snowpiercer fans a conclusion to the thrilling series.

How to watch Snowpiercer season four in the UK

Snowpiercer season four is available right now in full as a boxset on ITVX. The free-to-use streaming service has not only picked up the final series of the show, but will also house the first three seasons to allow fans to rewatch and catch up.

Snowpiercer now finds itself on ITVX due to production company Tomorrow Studios being a subsidiary of ITV Studios.