Get ready for a week of riveting drama and thrilling twists as your favourite UK soaps deliver an action-packed lineup of episodes.

From intense confrontations and unexpected romances to shocking revelations and emotional goodbyes, the upcoming week promises to keep viewers on the edge of their seats.

In this exclusive spoiler roundup, we bring you a glimpse of the compelling storylines awaiting you in Coronation Street, EastEnders and Emmerdale.

Buckle up for an exciting ride filled with suspense, romance, and jaw-dropping moments as these beloved soap operas unfold their latest chapters.

What happens on “Coronation Street” this week?

Warning - spoilers ahead

Monday (January 22 2024)

In the school hallway, Dylan questions Mason about returning Liam's phone. However, Mason dismissively laughs, stating that if Liam shows up for their meeting, he's in trouble. Liam, overhearing the conversation, defiantly stares Mason down and assures that he'll be present.

Despite Dylan's warning to avoid meeting Mason, Liam insists it's time to confront him. As Liam approaches Mason and his friends, he catches Dylan referring to him as a loser.

Provoked by Mason, Liam confronts Dylan and forcefully pins him against a wall. Mrs. Crawshaw appears just as Dylan falls to the ground.

Simultaneously, Gary reveals that Liam is facing bullying at school, and Dylan is ignoring the situation. Sean scoffs, but George silences him with a stern look. Meanwhile, Bernie visits the flower shop flat, instructing Moses to take some time off while she cares for Paul.

While cleaning, Bernie discovers Paul's stash of Benzo tablets hidden in a cupboard, leaving Paul visibly distressed. Will Bernie confront him about the tablets?

In another setting, Chesney apologises to Gemma once again, emphasising that Joseph should be their top priority. Gemma advises Chesney to talk to Joseph. Chesney visits Joseph, expressing his love and commitment.

Joseph forgives his dad, and they share an emotional hug. Meanwhile, in the corner shop flat, Dee-Dee pressures Ed to address his mounting debts. Finally, in the factory, Bobby enjoys teasing Simon, but Carla instructs them to get back to work.

Carla announces that she wants them to meet in the Bistro for team bonding, with the first round on her.

Tuesday (January 23 2024)

Thrilled, Bernie convinces Paul and Gemma to spend a night in the run-down motorhome. However, their excitement fades when Bernie, seemingly lost, consults a road atlas in a lay-by with no phone signal.

As Billy anxiously tries to reach Paul, Bernie admits she doesn't know the way to the campsite. Attempting to move, the motorhome gets stuck in the mud, leaving them stranded.

Alone at home and unable to contact Paul, Billy discovers the missing Benzo tablets in the kitchen cupboard. Paul's phone suddenly rings, and Gemma answers to hear Billy pleading with Paul not to take the drugs too soon.

The question looms: will Paul reveal his end-of-life plan to Bernie and Gemma?

Elsewhere, Dee-Dee urges Ed to move back home, but when she implores Michael to reconcile with Ed, he declares he'll move out if Ed returns. As Dee-Dee pleads Ed's case to Michael, bailiffs arrive at their doorstep, shocking them both.

Making it clear to Gary that he's caused enough harm, Maria heads to the police station with Liam. Sean confronts Gary, expressing satisfaction in reporting Liam to the police. At the station, Maria reassures Liam that everything will be fine if he tells the truth.

Tracy unwraps her birthday present from Steve, a cherry stone pillow, and is unimpressed. Tossing it back at him, she demands their bedroom to be redecorated, starting immediately.

Tracy complains to Mary about Steve's laziness, doubting he'll ever get around to decorating. Mary suggests hiring a professional.

In the factory, Max agrees to update the website for Carla. He warns Simon to stay away from Sabrina, claiming she's already spoken for. Bobby takes Lauren for a drink at the Rovers and predicts that Sabrina's stance of wanting only friendship will soon change.

Wednesday (January 24 2024)

Ed informs Dee-Dee that his friend Marcus has offered him a place to stay, prompting him to move out today. He hopes Gary will make an offer for the yard. In the Bistro, Gary clarifies to Ed that he won't be purchasing the yard.

While Dee-Dee assists Ed in packing and mentions that Adam will appreciate the extra space, Marcus calls Ed to say the spare room is no longer available. Ed covers up the change in plans. Ronnie informs Michael that Marcus told him Ed is now homeless.

Leanne reveals that Ed seemed desperate after an unsuccessful meeting with Gary. Horrified, Michael sees smoke rising from the builder's yard and rushes upstairs.

There's no sign of Ed, and as Michael turns to leave, he realises the fire has spread, with the stairs engulfed in flames. The question remains: will Michael be rescued in time?

In The Rovers, Simon confesses to Bobby that he took a sick day, partied all day with friends, and now suffers from a severe hangover. Returning late to work, Beth points out that no one else would get away with it.

When Kirk injures his ankle, Carla instructs Simon to use the Underworld van for a delivery, but Simon refuses. Will Simon's preferential treatment come to an end?

Bernie visits the flower shop flat to find Billy on the sofa after straining his back helping Paul out of the bath, as Moses was running late. On the street, stressed Moses confides in Todd about his overwhelming workload.

Todd offers him comfort with a hug, observed angrily by Bernie from a distance. Moses receives a call informing him of his suspension. How will Paul react to this news?

Tracy introduces Tommy Orpington, the decorator, to No.1. Tommy reveals he's a retired footballer, surprising Steve upon his return home. Tracy reminds Steve that they hired Tommy for the decorating and he's not to distract him.

Meanwhile, convinced that Liam is covering for someone, Maria shares her suspicions with Gary.

What happens on “Eastenders” this week?

Warning - spoilers ahead

Monday (January 22 2024)

The week kicks off with surprising romantic developments in Walford, as two unlikely residents, Nish Panesar and Kat Slater, consider a date. Both recently entangled in marriage splits, they find solace in each other's company.

However, Stacey Slater intervenes upon learning about Kat's potential date with Nish, revealing his dark past with her friend Eve. Despite initial hesitations, Kat softens after hearing Nish's perspective, leading to an unexpected date.

However, the situation takes an awkward turn when Phil Mitchell spots them together, leaving Kat hurt and fleeing the scene.

Tuesday (January 23 2024)

The drama escalates the following night as Gina Knight and Dean Wicks' secret romance is exposed. Despite Dean's troubling history, Gina stands by him, unaware of the danger she's in.

The week unfolds with the revelation of their relationship, causing turmoil in the pub. Dean's attempt to manipulate Gina backfires, leading him to publicly reveal their affair. Later, as the couple tries to enjoy a romantic night in, Gina finally witnesses Dean's true colours.

The episode ends on a cliffhanger, leaving viewers to wonder if Gina will break ties with the dangerous Dean.

Wednesday (January 24 2024)

Wednesday sees significant exits from Walford, with four characters departing for various reasons. While it's anticipated that three of them will return, uncertainty looms over the fate of one character who was confirmed to leave the soap after over 15 years.

Family news and business opportunities drive these departures, leaving Walford residents speculating about when, or if, they'll be back.

Martin Fowler, Whitney Dean, Kim Fox, and Howie Danes bid temporary farewells, with the duration of their absence remaining unspecified.

Thursday (January 25 2025)

The Six, already grappling with the aftermath of the Christmas Day murder, faces fresh challenges as Nish Panesar's memory begins to return.

Nish, who has been in a coma since the fatal events, becomes suspicious and starts probing into the secrets surrounding the deadly showdown.

A tense confrontation awaits as Nish, now awake, threatens to involve the police unless Suki signs over their businesses to him.

The women involved in the Christmas Day incident face a panicked discussion on how to handle Nish, raising questions about his intentions and the impending danger they might face.

What happens on “Emmerdale” this week?

Warning - spoilers ahead

Monday (January 22 2024)

Chas gets a call confirming her hospital appointment scheduled for that afternoon. Liam, still Chas' sole confidant, is pleased when she invites him to accompany her. During the appointment, Chas receives the difficult news that she has triple-negative cancer.

Meanwhile, Nicola feels uneasy. Elsewhere, Cathy reacts strongly when Bob suggests waiting for the forensic results. Also today, Moira visits Charity, who pretends she's starting to cope.

Tuesday (January 23 2024)

Jimmy begins to display signs of guilt. Meanwhile, Chas confides in Lydia. Elsewhere, Aaron's behaviour is deteriorating.

Also today, Mandy assists Ella in preparing for her interview at the surgery, and their bond continues to strengthen.

Wednesday (January 24 2024)

Nate's suspicion overwhelms him as he goes through Tracy's phone, uncovering deleted messages exchanged with Caleb. Meanwhile, Aaron persists in provoking Cain.

Elsewhere, Liam and Chas find themselves in an awkward situation when Mandy pressures them into a double date at The Woolpack.

Thursday (January 25 2025)

With Aaron intensifying his disrespect towards Cain, tensions escalate, leading to a brutal fight in the garage. Cain manages to pin Aaron down but hesitates, uncertain whether to escalate the confrontation further.

Meanwhile, Nate is determined to catch Tracy and Caleb in the act. He heads over to the house, accompanied by a panicked Nicky and Moira. The question remains: will he succeed?

Elsewhere, Mary and Marlon attend to Ivy, and their surprise grows when Gus unexpectedly shows up. Rhona, arriving home to find Gus there, realises she has some explaining to do as Gus reveals their communication.