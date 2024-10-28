Soap star arrested for child sex offences
After allegations that he abused five teenage boys emerged, police raided his home this month and seized computers and documents, The Sun has reported.
The man’s identity cannot be released yet for legal reasons, but he has had big roles in primetime television shows, The Sun has said.
He denies the claims, and after several hours of questioning was given bail. It is said that his family, including his partner, were left stunned by his arrest and he is also understood to be shocked by the historic allegations, which he denies.
The claims date back to the 1990s when the suspect appeared alongside some of Britain’s most famous names on the small screen.
A police spokesman told The Sun: “A man has been arrested on suspicion of historical child sex offences involving five victims. Officers investigating allegations relating to the 1990s detained a man.
“He was arrested on suspicion of several sexual offences relating to five men who were teenage boys at the time of the alleged offending. He has been conditionally bailed while enquiries continue.”