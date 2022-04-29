Sophie began her comedy career while she was studying at university

Comedian Sophie Ducker is competing in the current season of Channel 4 comedy panel show Taskmaster.

The BAFTA winning series sees five comedians given the most ridiculous set of tasks to complete.

At the end of the series, the comedian who has won the most tasks is crowned the winner.

Comedian Sophie Ducker is hoping that the crown for the 13th series may go to her.

Who is Sophie Ducker?

Sophie is a 32-year-old British stand-up comedian and writer.

She was born in London in 1990 to first-generation immigrants from West Africa.

Her mother is from Cameroon and her father is from Ghana.

How did Sophie Ducker begin her comedy career?

Ducker first began her comedy journey at university.

She joined the improvisational comedy group Oxford Imps when she moved to Oxford to study French and English at Wadham College.

In a 2019 interview with the Evening Standard she admitted she started taking an interest in improv comedy because of a crush.

She said: “I started improv because I fancied a boy, and as soon as I joined the troupe he stopped attending rehearsals. So that was really sad for me.

“But now we’re really good mates and he’s dating one of my really good friends.”

She added that the joy she took from improv helped her get over her unrequited crush at the time - and it also proved to be the way she found confidence to stand up on stage on her own.

Duker went on to be shortlisted for the Funny Women award in 2015. The accolade is presented by an online and in-person workshop community Funny Women, which is dedicated to the support of female comedians.

In 2018, she set up the comedy night called Wacky Racists, which currently takes place monthly in London.

Her first stand-up show, called Diet Woke, premiered in 2018.

This was followed the next year by a second show, Venus, which she took to two of the country’s biggest arts festivals; the Brighton Fringe and the Edinburgh Fringe.

Talking about her show Venus in the same interview with the Evening Standard , she described it as a “love letter”

She said: “The idea that you have to be perfect, that you’re striving for some huge, unattainable ideal.

"This show is about all the irritations and weird quirks, but also it’s a love letter to how cool it is to be a black woman.”

Ducker also performs spin-off shows at festivals and events across the UK.

What other TV shows has Sophie Ducker been on?

Ducker started her television career behind the camera, rather than in front of it.

She was an assistant producer for Frankie Boyle’s New World Order and a researcher for 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown.

Since then, Duker has appeared on various shows as a panellist or guest.

In 2018, she co-starred in the pilot for a hidden camera sketch show on Channel 4 called Riot Girls, as well as on the Comedy Central UK comedy show, What I Wish I’d Said.

In 2019, she then appeared on 8 Out of 10 Cats for the first time, as well as Frankie Boyle’s New World Order, Dave Gorman: Terms and Conditions Apply, and Mock the Week.

In 2020, she was on 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown.

She is now one of the five comedians that have made up the latest series of Taskmaster.

Is Sophie Ducker on social media?

Sophie Ducker has an official website , as well as a Twitter page and an Instagram page .

On her website, she is described as a “breathtakingly adorable introverted extrovert” who “enjoys kindness, tequila, daggering and big dogs, and lives on the edge in a gentrified part of East London”.

Is Sophie Ducker married?

Sophie Ducker has not spoken publicly about her relationship status.