The line-up for the Sophie Ellis-Bextor's NYE Disco has been announced including disco sensation Jessie Ware and Scissor Sisters frontman Jake Shears.

Dancefloor diva Sophie Ellis-Bextor will host a TV party to help households see in 2025 in style. The star, famed for her lockdown discos streamed online, will welcome a host of stars for a special New Year's Eve show counting down to midnight.

The BBC said the singer will be joined on stage by fellow disco sensation Jessie Ware, Scissor Sisters frontman Jake Shears, Emily Roberts guitarist with The Last Dinner Party and the MDL Singers for the show, being broadcast on BBC One and iPlayer from 11.30pm on New Year's Eve.

"It’s been quite the year for Sophie Ellis-Bextor, following sold-out tours in Europe, US and Australia supporting Nile Rodgers and Take That, appearing at numerous festivals including performing with Peggy Gou at Glastonbury, the viral return of her dancefloor classic Murder on the Dancefloor and the release of her new single Freedom of the Night; so what better way to round off a sensational 2024 than bringing all the disco fun and energy to New Year’s Eve?," a BBC spokesperson said.

"Made by BBC Studios Entertainment Productions, this glittering TV event promises to be a night to remember as Sophie performs her global hits as well as some surprise numbers. This end of year celebration will be the perfect grand finale to 2024."

Sophie Ellie-Bextor will be partying in the build-up to midnight - with the disco set to continue after the fireworks, at 12.10am.

Elsewhere, earlier in the day on New Year's Eve, she will kick off celebrations with Sophie Ellis-Bextor’s NYE Kitchen Disco on BBC Radio 2 and BBC Sounds from noon until 2pm.