A “super producer” and comedy writer who worked on many comedy programmes - including eight series of satire puppet show Spitting Image - has died after an accident overseas, his agent said.

Bill Dare wrote and produced programmes for TV and radio, and created Dead Ringers, a television comedy impressions show broadcast on BBC Radio 4.

He also produced The Now Show, a satirical take on the news which ran on Radio 4 from 1998 to 2024.

Actors and comedians including David Baddiel, Tracy-Ann Oberman and Jon Culshaw were among those to pay tribute to him.

In a statement released on Monday, Mr Dare’s agent JFL Agency confirmed he died at the weekend.

A spokesperson said: “We are shocked and greatly saddened to have to announce the death of our brilliant client Bill Dare, who died at the weekend following an accident overseas. Our thoughts are with his wife Lucy, daughter Rebecca, and with all of Bill’s family and friends who will be devastated by his loss. Bill was a truly legendary producer and writer, and his comedy instincts were second to none.”

Mr Dare’s BBC colleagues paid tribute to him and reflected on his talent.

Julia McKenzie, comedy commissioner for Radio 4, said: “I am so terribly sorry to hear this tragic news and my thoughts are with Bill’s wife, family and friends.

“Bill has been a huge part of Radio 4 comedy for decades, as a writer and producer, and listeners will have heard his legendary name at the end of many of their favourite shows. Bill was a comedy obsessive, and very instinctive about making the funniest choices when it came to writing, directing and editing.

“He cared so much about his work that in the production booth during Dead Ringers you’d see him crouched over the script, utterly focused on the show. He was funny and very dry in person, amusingly cynical when he needed to be and always pushed to keep the comedy he made, and particularly satire, spiky.

“I’ve known and worked with him for 18 years and like many I can’t believe he has gone, he will leave a big hole in the comedy world and in our hearts.”

Richard Morris, creative director of comedy and entertainment at BBC Studios Audio, said: “Bill was a legendary figure in the comedy world and we, his friends and colleagues in radio will miss him hugely. We’ll miss the sharp wit and wisdom he brought to every production he worked on.”