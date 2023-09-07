Spy Ops: Netflix release date, what is CIA series about, is there a trailer and missions covered in spy series
The new documentary series goes behind the scenes on some of the world’s most dangerous and secretive spy missions
Netflix’s newest documentary series Spy Ops will be dropping on the streaming channel this week.
Created by Big Media who brought us Spycraft (2021) and CIA Vs. Bin Laden (2021), fans of history, true crime and all things espionage will be in for a treat. Each episode will feature a specific spy mission, along with interviews from the intelligence agents who were on the ground, behind the scenes and overseeing the covert operations.
The series will feature a variety of intelligence agencies from around the world including the CIA, MI6, Mossad and the DIA. Missions explored included Cold War campaigns and coups, with the recent Netflix trailer hinting at Operation Pimlico being featured.
So, when is Spy Ops available to watch on Netflix, is there a trailer and what missions will be covered? Here’s everything you need to know.
When can I watch Spy Ops on Netflix?
Spy Ops will be available to watch on Netflix from Friday 8 September.
What is Spy Ops about?
The series will go behind the scenes of some of the most dangerous and secretive spy missions in the world. It will share insider stories behind the planning of Cold War campaigns, coups and missions carried out by special agents from intelligence agencies including the CIA, MI6, Mossad and the DIA.
The official synopsis from Netflix reads: “In this intense true crime series, intelligence operatives from MI6 to the CIA share insider stories of spy craft, Cold War campaigns, and coups carried out by covert agents. Featuring interviews with real officials, officers, and spies.”
Is there a trailer?
Yes, Netflix released a trailer on Friday 11 August ahead of the series release, you can watch it below.
What missions will be featured in Spy Ops?
Spy Ops will unearth some of the most startling secret spy missions from leading intelligence agencies around the world. Each episode will analyse a specific event, including interviews with the spies who led the missions, the agents who took part in them and reveal just how high the stakes were.
Netflix have not shared an episode itinerary as of yet, but judging by the clips shared in the trailer it’s expected that the seven missions included in Spy Ops will be:
- Operation Jawbreaker
- Operation Pimlico
- The Plot to Kill the Pope
- Operation Wrath of God Part 1
- Operation Azorian
- Operation Just Cause
- Operation Wrath of God Part 2
- Taliban Spies
How can I watch Spy Ops?
All episodes of Spy Ops season 1 will be available to watch on Netflix from Friday 8 September.