Netflix has confirmed the exact date we will be getting the third and final series of Squid Game.

Squid Game was a cultural phenomenon when it premiered on netflix in 2021 and became another global hit when the long-awaited second series aired on Netflix over Christmas. Now it has been confirmed that the third series is on it way - and much sooner than some fans were expecting.

Season three of Squid Game will premiere on Netflix on June 27, 2025. The show will pick up where season two left off after the contestants of the games, including Gi-hun, staged a deadly coup which was eventually thwarted by the Front Man, who had been playing the games in disguise.

Netflix has confirmed the release date of Squid Game season three. | Noh Ju-han/Netflix

Series creator Hwang Dong-hyuk previously confirmed that season three would wrap up the story of Squid Game. He said: “I am thrilled to see the seed that was planted in creating a new Squid Game grow and bear fruit through the end of this story. We’ll do our best to make sure we bring you yet another thrill ride.”

How did Squid Game season 2 end?

Squid Game season two saw the main protagonist and ex-winner of the game Gi-hun return to take the games down from the inside. At the end of the series, he has roused some of his fellow players into joining him in a rebellion, which led to a deadly shootout with the masked guards throughout the building.

Gi-hun and his friend Jung-bae almost make it to the control room until the Front Man arrives and kills Jung-bae in front of Gi-hun. The Front Man, who is normally masked, had been planted within the games after Gi-hun returned, to the knowledge of no-one in the game, and double crosses the rebel group after initially pretending to go along with the coup.

At the same time, detective Jun-ho, who is the Front Man’s brother, is attempting to find the island again and worked with Gi-hun to find it. After Gi-hun returns to the game, they find out that a tracker they put in his tooth was missing and someone on their team must be feeding information back to the game’s creators.

In the final scenes we see on the boat, the boat captain stabs a team members and throws him overboard after he spots him interfering with the drone that is being used to map out where the island might be. This indicates that the boat captain in in fact an inside man for the games.

The shocking ending left fans clamouring for more answers, which are sure to be answered in the third and final season of Squid Game.