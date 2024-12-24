Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Squid Game was a runaway hit for Netflix when the first series launch on the streaming service, with the show set to return over Christmas.

The South Korean thriller show became a worldwide phenomenon, becoming a word-of-mouth hit when the first series launched in 2021. Fans were clamouring for more from the world of Squid Game after it became one of the biggest shows in the world, with the second series now days away from launching on the streaming service.

It’s been three years since the last series dropped on Netflix, so your memory may need a refresh before jumping into season two - here’s everything you need to know before pressing play on Squid Game season two.

What happened in Squid Game season one?

Squid Game followed the story of Seong Gi-hun, played by Lee Jung-jae, as he accepted an invitation to take part in a mysterious competition to win a huge cash prize. The divorced dad and gambling addict saw the huge money prize as a way out of his hardships, and entered the games alongside 455 other competitors, most of whom also found themselves in financial hardship.

Named after South Korean childhood game, Squid Game offered a deadly twist to the normally innocent games, with the competitors soon finding out that they would be killed off if they failed a challenge. To add to this, more money was added to the ₩45.6m prize as people were “eliminated”, meaning that the last remaining contestant would walk away with the jackpot.

The first challenge we see on the show is ‘Green Light, Red Light’, which saw competitors take part in a musical status-esque race, with those caught moving while the famous doll’s head was turned around shot on sight. Other challenges throughout the show included competitors attempting to trace intricate shapes out of honeycomb called dalgona, a deadly game of tug-of-war, a game of marbles with everything at stake and a glass bridge walk that saw those unlucky enough to make the wrong decision fall to their death.

We are also introduced to a cast of characters that includes Gi-hun’s childhood best friend Cho Sang-woo, a North Korean defector called Kang Sae-byeok, the game’s eldest competitor and player 001 Oh Il-nam, as well as other character such as gangster Jang Deok-su and migrant worker Ali Abdul. However, for most its not a happy ending as they drop out of the game one-by-one.

The audience soon learns that an elite group of ‘VIPs’ have been watching the games as those taking part risk life and death for a chance at money. Not only this, but the VIPs have been betting on how far contestants will go.

As well as following Gi-hun throughout the series, we also see Detective Hwang Jung-ho as he tries to dig into the disappearance of his brother. His investigation leads to him infiltrating the game as a guard to uncover the shocking secrets of the Squid Games.

How did Squid Game season one end?

At the end of season one, we see Gi-hun prevail in winning the Squid Games but only after engaging in a fight-to-the-death with his childhood friend Sang-woo. After Gi-hun refuses to kill his friend, Sang-woo sacrificed himself, but the experience of the final battle and the deadly games overall has a lasting impact on Gi-hun.

After returning to Seoul with a bank card loaded with the prize money, Gi-hun discovers that his mother has died while in the games. Jumping forward one year, we discover that after being left traumatised, he has not spent a penny of his prize money.

Gi-hun then receives a mysterious invitation from ‘gganbu’ (meaning trusted friend), a name which elderly participant Oh Il-nam had called him while paired up during the marbles challenge in the game, in which the old man was seemingly killed off-screen. Responding to the invite, Gi-hun finds that Il-nam was not actually killed in the games and is on his deathbed.

Instead, the elderly man reveals that he is the creator of the games. He reveals that he created the games, inspired by his childhood, to entertain wealthy people like himself and reveals he took part in Gi-hun’s game out of nostalgia. He then wagers with Gi-hun whether an unconscious man on the street outside would be helped before midnight - the man is eventually saved and Il-nam dies in his bed soon after.

Following their meeting, Gi-hun give part of his prize money to Sang-woo’s brother and mother. He later travels to the airport with a bright new hair colour in a bid to travel to Los Angeles to reconnect with his daughter.

However while at the airport, he spots the same man who had approached him to recruit him into the game one year earlier. After taking the card, he phones the number, demanding to be told who is running the games. A voice is heard on the other end of the phone ordering him to get on the plan, but Gi-hun hangs up and turns around from the terminal.

Elsewhere, Detective Jung-ho, who has infiltrated the games including the VIP room, where is is sexually propositioned by of the the VIPs. After attacking the VIP, he records his confession about the games and quickly escapes the mysterious island.

He makes it to another island but has been tracked by the mysteriously-masked ‘Front Man’, who is seen regularly throughout the games, and a handful of guards. The Front Man and Detective Jung-ho face-off on the edge of the cliff, when the Front Man reveals himself to be the detective’s brother, In-ho.

In-ho tries to recruit his brother to join the games, but when he refused, he shoots Jung-ho in the shoulder. The detective is last seen falling over the cliff and into the sea.

What is the premise of Squid Game season two?

After three years, the show returns to Netflix on Boxing Day (December 26). While much has been kept secret of the new series, the synopsis for the second series has been released, giving fans a tease of the new series.

Three years after winning Squid Game, Gi-hun will return to the games, as seen in trailer for the new season, in a bid to end it from the inside. Although specific details of the series has not been released, the second series will feature new challenges.

The new trailer has also shown the return of Jung-ho, seemingly showing that the bullet to his shoulder and fall over the cliff may not have been deadly.