Stacey Solomon’s Crafty Christmas: Release date and where can you watch it?
Crafting Queen Stacey Solomon is back with her DIY skills and this time she is bringing her friends and family too
Deck the halls with Stacey Solomon as she returns for another Christmas crafting special. The crafting Queen has enlisted the help from friends and family this year to create beautiful Christmas decorations that won’t break the bank.
The hour-long special will see Stacey, 34, team up with fellow Sort your life out star and queen of organisation Dilly Carter to help transform a barn into Santa’s Grotto for a Christmas party for local volunteers and to thank them for all their hard work over the past year.
Special guest appearances will be from husband Joe Swash, her sons, sister Jemma Solomon and their grandmother. Everyone has been brought in to help with all the festive fun. The TV presenter will be sharing her crafting skills to help inspire you with affordable Christmas ideas that are easy to do yourself by using her cost-cutting and upcycling tips. In the programme Stacey will explain how to make your very own regular sized Nutcrackers and a Christmas pudding wreath plus so much more.
Over the past few weeks Stacey has been sharing some of her DIY Christmas decorations on her Instagram. From her annual festive doorway featuring Nutcrackers and giant jingle bells to homemade crackers. Stacey has also been sharing with her followers what the naughty ‘Joe the Elf’ has been up to this year and he is quite mischievous.
When is Stacey Solomon’s Crafty Christmas on TV?
Stacey Solomon’s Crafty Christmas is available to watch on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Thursday December 14 from 8:00 pm.
