Crafting Queen Stacey Solomon is back with her DIY skills and this time she is bringing her friends and family too

Stacey Solomon’s Crafty Christmas (Optomen TV)

Deck the halls with Stacey Solomon as she returns for another Christmas crafting special. The crafting Queen has enlisted the help from friends and family this year to create beautiful Christmas decorations that won’t break the bank.

The hour-long special will see Stacey, 34, team up with fellow Sort your life out star and queen of organisation Dilly Carter to help transform a barn into Santa’s Grotto for a Christmas party for local volunteers and to thank them for all their hard work over the past year.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Special guest appearances will be from husband Joe Swash, her sons, sister Jemma Solomon and their grandmother. Everyone has been brought in to help with all the festive fun. The TV presenter will be sharing her crafting skills to help inspire you with affordable Christmas ideas that are easy to do yourself by using her cost-cutting and upcycling tips. In the programme Stacey will explain how to make your very own regular sized Nutcrackers and a Christmas pudding wreath plus so much more.

Over the past few weeks Stacey has been sharing some of her DIY Christmas decorations on her Instagram. From her annual festive doorway featuring Nutcrackers and giant jingle bells to homemade crackers. Stacey has also been sharing with her followers what the naughty ‘Joe the Elf’ has been up to this year and he is quite mischievous.

When is Stacey Solomon’s Crafty Christmas on TV?