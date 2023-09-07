Stacey Solomon’s Sort Your Life Out will return to our screens soon for Sason Three

Stacey Solomon is back to revamp homes as part of her BBC series, Sort Your Life Out. The series follows the TV star as she carries out a life changing declutter and supersize spring clean whilst bringing joy back into participant’s homes.

Stacey and her team of experts help families let go of things they no longer need and they’ll even create hidden storage solutions to help keep things in order going forward. Earlier this year , the life changing show went on the hunt for new families to take part in the new series.

Speaking about the show, Stacey said: “There’s always that one room or cupboard I can’t face sorting out at home, but once I’ve done it there’s nothing more satisfying. One cupboard at a time, we’ll be helping families declutter their homes and get organised in a way that works for them.

“I’ll be sharing my ultimate tidying and upcycling tips, from Lazy Susans to tension rods, there’ll be lots of great ideas to give viewers the confidence to finally tackle that cupboard!”

But when will the show return for season three and will there be a guest appearance on the show? Here’s everything you need to know.

Stacey Solomon Sort Your Life Out season 3 release date

Stacey Solomon’s Sort Your Life Out season three will air tonight

The latest series of Sort Your Life Out will air tonight (September 7) at 8pm. The series will be available to watch on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

Will Mrs Hinch star on Sort Your Life Out?

Stacey’s close friend and influencer Mrs Hinch is set to be the first celeb to appear on Sort Your Life Out. The 33-year-old will take part in one episode.