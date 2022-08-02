The new Star War series starring Diego Luna and Genevieve O’Reilly is coming to Disney Plus later this year

Andor is an upcoming Disney Plus Star Wars spin-off series which follows the character Cassian Andor who first appeared in the 2016 film Rogue One.

The series is executive produced by Tony Gilroy who also wrote the screenplay for Rogue One.

Andor follows other Disney Plus Star Wars shows including The Mandalorian, The Book of Boba Fett, and Obi-Wan Kenobi which expanded the universe and saw the return of fan favourite characters.

Diego Luna as Cassian Andor

What is Andor about?

Andor is a direct prequel to Rogue One, which was itself a prequel to Stars Wars: A New Hope.

Rogue One followed a group of rebels, led by Andor, who banded together to steal the plans for the Death Star with the hopes of finding a way to destroy it.

Andor is set five years before Rogue One during the early days of the Rebel Alliance which was formed to oppose the domination of the Galactic Empire.

Andor will be a spy thriller series and follow the title character from his time as a petty thief through his metamorphosis into a revolutionary and rebel leader.

Andor follows the birth of the Rebel Alliance and its opposition to the Galactic Empire

The official synopsis for the series, provided by Disney, states: “The "Andor" series will explore a new perspective from the Star Wars galaxy, focusing on Cassian Andor’s journey to discover the difference he can make.

“The series brings forward the tale of the burgeoning rebellion against the Empire and how people and planets became involved.

“It’s an era filled with danger, deception and intrigue where Cassian will embark on the path that is destined to turn him into a rebel hero.”

The first season will cover a span of one year, ending four years before the events of Rogue One.

Who is in the cast of Andor?

Diego Luna will reprise his role as Cassian Andor from the film Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.

Luna has also appeared in Narcos Mexico, Maya and the Three, and Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans.

Genevieve O’Reilly will also reprise her role as as Mon Mothma, a member of the Galactic Senate who secretly helped the Rebel Alliance in its fight against the Empire.

Aside from Rogue One, O’Reilly has starred in crime drama Tin Star, and Star Wars: Rebels.

Other cast members include:

Alex Ferns as Sgt. Kostek

Stellan Skarsgård as Luthen

Forest Whitaker as Saw Gerrera

Anton Valensi as Den

Clemens Schick

Adria Arjona

Denise Gough

Kyle Soller

Fiona Shaw

What is the release date for Andor?

Andor will begin streaming on Disney Plus on 21 September. Three episodes will be released on that date with later episodes released weekly.

There are 12 episodes in the series and the final episode will land on Disney Plus on 23 November.

Will there be a second season of Andor?

Disney must have high hopes for Andor, because a second and final season, also consisting of 12 episodes, was officially confirmed in May this year, four months before the first season premiere.

Season two will cover the four years before the events of Rogue One, with the final episode ending where the film began.

The second season is expected to come to Disney Plus some time in 2023.

Is there a trailer?