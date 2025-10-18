The final season of Stranger Things is going to look very different to what came before it.

Fans have been left patiently waiting for the fifth season of the 80s-themed sci-fi horror drama, after season four was released back in 2022.

With the final season set to begin next month - with Netflix releasing the episodes in three batches - we will finally learn the fates of characters like Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown), Mike Wheeler (Finn Wolfhard) and the evil Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower).

The show started filming a decade ago in November 2015, and many of the then-child actors have literally grown up with the show. Speaking to NME last year, Wolfhard said: “It feels like a weird graduation in my life.

Joe Keery as Steve Harrington and Gaten Matarazzo as Dustin Henderson in Stranger Things. | Netflix

“With Stranger Things ending last year, it was the end of an era. It’s nerve-wracking but I also want to celebrate it.”

Even though filming for season five began immediately after the previous series wrapped up, you cannot stop the inevitability of time. Actors who were teenagers ten years ago are now in their mid-20s, and just can’t get away with playing the part of high school kids anymore.

Because of this, the Duffer brothers - creators of the show - have confirmed there will be a time skip of 18 months between the end of season four, and the start of season five. All characters will be back in the fictional town of Hawkins, Indiana, living under a military quarantine.

The final series promises to tie up all loose story threads, with a two-hour long finale.

The first part of season five will drop on November 27, with part two arriving on Netflix on December 26. The finale will be released separately on New Year’s Day.