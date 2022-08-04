The first two contestants for the cast of this year’s best-loved dancing reality show have been revealed

Actors Kym Marsh and Will Mellor have been announced as the first two celebrities who will take part in this year’s Strictly Come Dancing .

The pair were revealed to be among the cast for this year’s much loved show, called Strictly by fans, on BBC Breakfast .

The show, which sees professional dancers teach famous faces how to perform a variety of Latin and ballroom dances, is set to return to BBC One in September, and this year’s series will be the 19th.

So, just who are Marsh and Mellor, who are they each married to, and what have they said about appearing on the show?

Here’s everything you need to know.

Who is Kym Marsh?

Kym Marsh is an actor, television presenter and singer, best known for her role as Michelle Connor in ITV Soap Coronation Street (2006 to 2019).

She first came to public attention in 2000, when she auditioned for reality TV show Popstars. Marsh went on to be one of five singers who were chosen as winners of the show and formed pop band Hear’Say.

The band’s first single Pure and Simple went to number one, but Marsh left the band in 2002.

As well as taking on a long-standing role in Coronation Street, Marsh also appeared in BBC soap Doctors and also Channel 4 soap Hollyoaks: In the City.

She began presenting BBC talk show Morning Live on BBC One in 2021.

She will also be one of the starring cast members of BBC’s r evival of their school drama Waterloo Road , which is due to air later this year.

She won the British Soap Award for Best Newcomer at the 2007 British Soap Awards, as well as winning the Newcomer category at the 2007 National Television Awards and being nominated for Best Female Dramatic Performance at the 2017 British Soap Awards.

In 2010, the now 46-year-old finished in fourth place on Popstar to Operastar, a reality show featuring well-known pop stars being trained to sing opera.

Who is Kym Marsh’s husband?

Kym Marsh is married to army major Scott Ratcliff.

Legally, her full name is Kimberley Gail Ratcliff, but she still uses her maiden name of Marsh professionally.

The pair announced their engagement in June 2021, and married in October the same year.

She has previously been married to Eastenders actor Jack Ryder (2002 to 2009) and Hollyoaks actor Jamie Lomas (2012 to 2014).

Marsh has four children and a grandson, with another grandchild on the way.

Her eldest son, David Ryan Cunliffe, age 27, and daughter Emilie Mae Cunliffe, age 25, are from her relationship with Dave Cunliffe.

She has two children with Jamie Lomas. Archie Jay Lomas died seconds after birth in 2009 and Polly Lomas, who is now 11, was born in 2011.

In May 2019, Marsh became a grandmother when her daughter Emilie had a son.

She will become a grandmother for the second time in August, as her son David and fiancée Courtney are expecting.

What has Kym Marsh said about being on Strictly?

Kym Marsh said she is “delighted” to be taking part in this year’s series.

“I’ve considered doing Strictly for years but the timings never worked out. I’m so delighted that this year they have.

“I’m a huge fan of the show and can’t believe I’m going to go from watching at home in my pyjamas to actually dancing in front of the judges in a glittery dress, it’s unreal!”

Who is Will Mellor?

Will Mellor, also aged 46, is an actor and singer.

He is known for his roles as James “Jambo” Bolton in Hollyoaks (1995 to 1998), Gaz Wilkinson in Two Pints of Lager and a Packet of Crisps (2001 to 2011) and Steve Connolly in Broadchurch (2013).

In 2021, he began appearing in the ITV soap Coronation Street as Harvey Gaskell.

As well as his acting career, Will reached number 5 in the UK Singles Chart with ‘When I Need You’ in 1998.

He recently toured the UK with a live version of the popular podcast he co-hosts with fellow Two Pints of Lager and a Packet of Crisps actor Ralf Little, Two Pints with Will and Ralf.

Who is Will Mellor’s wife?

Mellor has been married to wife Michelle McSween for 15 years.

Mellor met dancer McSween when they starred together in the stage musical Oh, What a Night in 1999.

They married in 2007, and have two children; Jayden Will Mellor, aged 18, and Renee Mellor, age 14.

What has Will Mellor said about being on Strictly?

Will Mellor said he was “chuffed” to be taking part on his mum’s favourite show.

“I’m honestly so chuffed to be taking part in Strictly Come Dancing this year.

“Not going to lie, it’s totally out of my comfort zone and I know it will be a huge challenge but that’s what life is all about.