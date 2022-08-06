The first five contestants for the cast of this year’s best-loved dancing reality show have been revealed

Jayde Adams has been revealed as the fifth contestant who will take part in this year’s edition of Strictly Come Dancing .

The comedian joins actors Kym Marsh and Will Mellor and TV presenters Richie Anderson and Kaye Adams, who were revealed as the first four celebrities on the line-up for the BBC series.

Anderson will be part of an all-male partnership in the forthcoming series.

Marsh and Mellor were revealed to be among the cast for this year’s Strictly, on BBC Breakfast this week 4 August.

Rose Ayling-Ellis and Giovanni Pernice won Strictly in 2021 (image: PA)

Anderson and Adams both revealed they were taking part on Friday (5 August).

The show, which sees professional dancers teach famous faces how to perform a variety of Latin and ballroom dances, is set to return to BBC One in September, and this year’s series will be the 19th.

So, who are each of the contestants - and what have they said about appearing on the show?

Who is Jayde Adams?

Jayde Adams, who is unrelated to Kaye Adams, is a comedian.

The 37-year-old Bristolian has appeared on several comedy panel shows, including 8 Out of 10 Cats, and has also acted in several TV roles, such as the recent adaptation of Neil Gaiman and Terry Pratchett novel Good Omens.

Adams also fronted Netflix and Channel 4 cooking show Crazy Delicious with Heston Blumenthal in 2020.

Jayde Adams is the fifth contestant to have been announced for Strictly Come Dancing in 2022 (image: BBC/PA)

She has previously been an Adele impersonator and was part of the famous prank set up by Graham Norton, in which Adele performed alongside several impersonators.

At the moment, Jayde Adams is performing at the Edinburgh Fringe comedy festival, where she has previously won several awards.

What has Jayde Adams said about being on Strictly?

In a statement, the Jayde Adams said: "I cannot begin to express the emotions I am feeling. This means so much to me and my family."

Describing herself as a "massive fan" of the show, she added: "I've always watched it, apart from a brief hiatus in 2011 as I was relentlessly gigging every weekend (to try and get on Strictly).

"I feel like I'm watching myself in a dream and I can't believe I've manifested this. Holding this in has been torture for me!"

Who is Kaye Adams?

Kaye Adams is a Scottish TV presenter, best known for being a panellist and one of the main anchors on ITV lunchtime talk show Loose Women.

Adams hosted the show from 1999 to 2006, and then she left to become a regular panellist on Channel 5‘s daily morning show which was then called The Wright Stuff from 2007 until 2012 (now called Jeremy Vine on 5).

Adams then returned to Loose Women in 2013.

She hosts the morning show on BBC Radio Scotland on weekdays from 9am to 12 noon.

Kaye announced her participation in the show herself live on Friday’s edition of Loose Women (5 August). The news was a surprise not only to viewers but also to Adams’ fellow panellists.

What has Kaye Adams said about being on Strictly?

Making her announcement on Loose Women, Adams admitted that she had “two left feet” but said she was looking forward to joining the cast of this year’s show, although she was “terrified”.

She said: “I can’t make much (more) of a fool of myself any more than I am.”

She added: “I’m 60 at the end of this year and I think why not. I’m a really competitive person, but in this I’m not. If I enjoy myself I’ll be happy.”

Kaye Adams will take part in Strictly Come Dancing 2022.

Who is Richie Anderson?

Richie Anderson is a TV and radio personality and a regular fixture on the BBC Radio 2 Breakfast show, presenting the travel bulletins, and has also hosted a variety of programmes himself.

He has also been a regular presenter on The One Show and this year featured in BBC One’s Platinum Jubilee coverage.

The news he was joining the Strictly line-up was announced during the Zoe Ball Breakfast Show on Friday (5 August).

What has Richie Anderson said about being on Strictly?

Anderson said he would have to cancel his annual Strictly launch party because he’ll be in the studio waiting to perform.

He said: “This is a dream come true! I cannot wait to get in those sparkles and sequins and shimmy across the most famous dancefloor in the world. Strictly is the ultimate feel-good show – as soon as I hear that iconic theme tune it’s just pure escapism.

“I’m going to have to cancel my legendary Strictly launch night kitchen party that I throw every year. I’m sure my friends and family will understand.

“It’s also a massive honour to be part of an all-male dance partnership – it’s so important we have that inclusion on such a huge show.”

Richie Anderson. Picture: BBC/ PA

Who is Kym Marsh?

Kym Marsh is an actor, television presenter and singer, best known for her role as Michelle Connor in ITV Soap Coronation Street (2006 to 2019).

She first came to public attention in 2000, when she auditioned for reality TV show Popstars. Marsh went on to be one of five singers who were chosen as winners of the show and formed pop band Hear’Say.

The band’s first single Pure and Simple went to number one, but Marsh left the band in 2002.

As well as taking on a long-standing role in Coronation Street, Marsh also appeared in BBC soap Doctors and also Channel 4 soap Hollyoaks: In the City.

She began presenting BBC talk show Morning Live on BBC One in 2021.

She will also be one of the starring cast members of BBC’s r evival of their school drama Waterloo Road , which is due to air later this year.

She won the British Soap Award for Best Newcomer at the 2007 British Soap Awards, as well as winning the Newcomer category at the 2007 National Television Awards and being nominated for Best Female Dramatic Performance at the 2017 British Soap Awards.

In 2010, the now 46-year-old finished in fourth place on Popstar to Operastar, a reality show featuring well-known pop stars being trained to sing opera.

Who is Kym Marsh’s husband?

Kym Marsh is married to army major Scott Ratcliff.

Legally, her full name is Kimberley Gail Ratcliff, but she still uses her maiden name of Marsh professionally.

The pair announced their engagement in June 2021, and married in October the same year.

She has previously been married to Eastenders actor Jack Ryder (2002 to 2009) and Hollyoaks actor Jamie Lomas (2012 to 2014).

Marsh has four children and a grandson, with another grandchild on the way.

Her eldest son, David Ryan Cunliffe, age 27, and daughter Emilie Mae Cunliffe, age 25, are from her relationship with Dave Cunliffe.

She has two children with Jamie Lomas. Archie Jay Lomas died seconds after birth in 2009 and Polly Lomas, who is now 11, was born in 2011.

In May 2019, Marsh became a grandmother when her daughter Emilie had a son.

She will become a grandmother for the second time in August, as her son David and fiancée Courtney are expecting.

What has Kym Marsh said about being on Strictly?

Kym Marsh said she is “delighted” to be taking part in this year’s series.

“I’ve considered doing Strictly for years but the timings never worked out. I’m so delighted that this year they have.

“I’m a huge fan of the show and can’t believe I’m going to go from watching at home in my pyjamas to actually dancing in front of the judges in a glittery dress, it’s unreal!”

Kym Marsh will take part in Strictly Come Dancing 2022.

Who is Will Mellor?

Will Mellor, also aged 46, is an actor and singer.

He is known for his roles as James “Jambo” Bolton in Hollyoaks (1995 to 1998), Gaz Wilkinson in Two Pints of Lager and a Packet of Crisps (2001 to 2011) and Steve Connolly in Broadchurch (2013).

In 2021, he began appearing in the ITV soap Coronation Street as Harvey Gaskell.

As well as his acting career, Will reached number 5 in the UK Singles Chart with ‘When I Need You’ in 1998.

He recently toured the UK with a live version of the popular podcast he co-hosts with fellow Two Pints of Lager and a Packet of Crisps actor Ralf Little, Two Pints with Will and Ralf.

Who is Will Mellor’s wife?

Mellor has been married to wife Michelle McSween for 15 years.

Mellor met dancer McSween when they starred together in the stage musical Oh, What a Night in 1999.

They married in 2007, and have two children; Jayden Will Mellor, aged 18, and Renee Mellor, age 14.

What has Will Mellor said about being on Strictly?

Will Mellor said he was “chuffed” to be taking part on his mum’s favourite show.

“I’m honestly so chuffed to be taking part in Strictly Come Dancing this year.

“Not going to lie, it’s totally out of my comfort zone and I know it will be a huge challenge but that’s what life is all about.

“This is also my Mum’s favourite show and she’s had a really tough few years so I’m doing this is for her as well. Bring it on!”