Strictly Come Dancing 2023: Instagram rich list reveals which contestant earns the most on social media
A new series of Strictly Come Dancing is around the corner - but which contestant earns the most on social media?
This year’s Strictly Come Dancing series is on the horizon, with a flurry of celebs set to put their dancing skills to the test as part of the BBC show. The popular programme will return to television with its launch episode on September 16.
A beloved tradition of the show, the launch episode sees the celebrity contestants introduced to their dance partners offering a sneak peek into the world of glitz and sequins viewers can expect in the coming weeks. The 15 contestants for the upcoming season of Strictly Come Dancing have been confirmed, including broadcaster Angela Rippon, who will be the show’s oldest contestant at 79 when the programme is filmed.
While it’s yet to be determined which celeb will win the coveted glitterball trophy, we can determine which contestant is already crowned top of the Instagram rich list. Finance experts at Cashfloat have explored which 2023 contestants have the potential to earn the most through Instagram posts if sponsored.
But which celeb potentially earns the most via their Instagram account? Here’s everything you need to know.
Strictly Come Dancing 2023 Instagram rich list
The full potential Instagram earnings are as follows:
- Zara McDermott (@zara_mcdermott) -£1,822
- Adam Thomas (@adamthomas21) - £1,109
- Angela Scanlon (@angelascanlon) - £342
- Bobby Brazier ( @bobbybrazier) - £332
- Ellie Leach ( @ellielouiseleach) - £294
- Nigel Harman ( @themediatingactor) - £214
- Nikita Kanda ( @nikitakanda) - £207
- Layton Williams ( @laytonwilliams) - £206
- Amanda Abbington ( @amanda_abbington74) - £193
- Krishnan Guru-Murthy ( @krishgm) - £191
- Annabel Croft ( @annabel_croft) - £186
- Eddie Kadi ( @comeddiekadi) - £149
- Les Dennis ( @lesdennis) - £42
- Angela Rippon ( @theangelarippon) - £25
- Jody Cundy CBE ( @jody_cundy) - £24
Former Love Island contestant, Zara McDermott has the potential to earn the most on Instagram if sponsored, at £1,822, for her 1.7 million followers. In second place is actor Adam Thomas who has 1 million followers and has the potential therefore to earn up to £1,109 per Instagram post if sponsored.
With 286,000 followers, Angela Scanlon places third with potential earnings of up to £342 per Instagram post, which we may see increase as she increased her brand exposure within the show.