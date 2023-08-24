Here's when Strictly will be returning to screens this year

As the summer warmth begins to wane and the leaves start their golden transformation, fans of Strictly Come Dancing eagerly await the return of their favourite dance extravaganza.

The popular programme will return to television next month, with the customary introductory episode, a beloved tradition of the show, introducing the celebrity contestants to their dance partners and offering a sneak peek into the world of glitz and sequins that viewers can expect in the coming weeks.

But when exactly will Strictly 2023 start? Here is everything you need to know about it.

When does Strictly usually start?

New series of Strictly Come Dancing typically commence during the autumn months - usually around September or October - a timing which aligns with the show's tradition of bringing a touch of glitz and glamour to viewers' screens as the nights grow longer.

Before the main competition kicks off, the show treats its audience to a special introductory episode, which serves as a tantalising preview of sorts. During this episode, the new lineup of celebrity contestants is introduced to viewers, and each celebrity is paired with their respective professional dance partner for the upcoming series.

Following the unveiling of the pairings, Strictly Come Dancing takes a brief hiatus, typically spanning a week or two. This pause allows the celebrities and their partners to engage in intensive training, honing their dance skills and perfecting routines that will dazzle the judges and capture the hearts of the viewers ahead of the first live studio broadcast.

When will Strictly 2023 start?

In previous years, the initial launch episode has aired on the second or third weekend of September. Typically, the finale airs in December.

Indeed, Strictly Come Dancing will make a comeback on BBC One and the BBC iPlayer this year in the autumn, with the popular programme returning to television on Saturday 23 September.