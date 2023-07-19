The 21st season of Strictly Come Dancing is almost upon us - here’s how you can be in the audience.

Strictly Come Dancing fans can rejoice as registration is now open to watch some of your favourite dancers in the Strictly Come Dancing professional dancers pre-record show as they showcase their skills in an exclusive recording.

Fans can get the opportunity to experience a taste of the studio experience by applying for tickets to watch the Strictly pros in action ahead of the upcoming series, which is rumoured to be featuring some high profile names.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Each record day will consist of two to three Group Number performances which will be featured in shows throughout this series of Strictly Come Dancing. Recordings are expected to last around three hours.

As well as the pre-record show, registration is now open for the Strictly Come Dancing 2023 Launch Show. Last year saw a landmark 20th season for the show, with demand expected to be high again this year.

You can join Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman alongside judges Shirley Ballas, Anton Du Beke, Craig Revel Horwood and Motsi Mabuse as they welcome 15 brand new celebrities to the Strictly ballroom. Here’s all you need to know.

This year, anyone who is successful in the random draw will be guaranteed admission because the BBC recognise that people travel far and wide for the show. More can be found out on the BBC website .

When is the Strictly Come Dancing professional dancers pre-record show?

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Strictly professional dancers pre-record is being held across four days in late August. Those dates are Thursday August 24, Friday August 25, Tuesday August 29 and Wednesday, 30 August.

When is the Strictly Come Dancing launch show?

Strictly Come Dancing returning to our screens is a sign summer has ended, usually taking place in early September. This year is no different with the launch show on Wednesday September 6 at Elstree Studios.

How to get tickets to the Strictly Come Dancing pre-record show

You can apply for tickets for the Professional Dancers Pre-Records at any time until 10pm on Tuesday August 1 on the BBC website . You can also pick a date and venue. You can apply for a maximum of one pair of tickets per recording.

It is also stressed that you should only apply if you intend to be the named ticket holder.

Advertisement

Advertisement

If successful, please note that tickets are non-transferable. They cannot be transferred to another date or a person who is not named on the ticket.

How to get tickets for the Strictly Come Dancing launch show