There’s not long to go until this year’s Strictly Come Dancing series and the BBC show has given fans a first look at the celebrity contestants. The popular dancing competition will make its way onto screens with a new batch of celebrities on Saturday, September 16.

In the first look image, the 15 celebrities are seen glammed up in a mix of black, white and gold sequinned ensembles. Hoping to win this year’s Glitterball Trophy are Amanda Abbington, Angela Rippon, Layton Williams, Krishnan Guru-Murthy, Eddie Kadi, Angela Scanlon, Zara McDermott, Adam Thomas, Nikita Kanda, Ellie Leach, Jody Cundy, Bobby Brazier, Nigel Harman, Annabel Croft and Les Dennis.

In the image, Les Dennis is seen pointing at the camera in a black tuxedo while Angela Scanlon is striking a pose in a shiny gold dress. Bobby Brazier, who recently won the National Television Award for Rising Star, is sat down in a beige suit with an open shirt revealing his chest, while Jody Cundy is just over the actor’s shoulder in a black blazer with dazzling gold embellishment.

Strictly’s oldest competitor Angela Rippon is sporting a golden tassel dress, similar to the other female contestants. Adam Thomas, who recently revealed he has rheumatoid arthritis, is wearing a sequin jacket over a smart shirt and trousers.

The celebrity and professional pairings are yet to be announced by the BBC show, with fans due to find out about the dancing couples in the Strictly launch episode next weekend. Alongside the first look, Strictly also announced that fan-favourite spin-off show It Takes Two will return later this month.