With a new Strictly Come Dancing series on the horizon, what is the ‘Strictly curse’ and which couples have split following the BBC show?

A new batch of celebs have been announced for this year’s Strictly Come Dancing, with more yet to be revealed. So far, the likes of Love Island star Zara McDermott, presenter Angela Scanlon and actor Adam Thomas have all been revealed as contestants for the upcoming series.

Last year, presenter Hamza Yassin won the glitterball trophy alongside dance partner Jowita Przystal. Other past winners include Alesha Dixon, Caroline Flack, Bill Bailey and Natasha Kaplinsky.

While the series may be known for its glitz and glam, the Strictly ‘Curse’ looms over the upcoming dancers. Over the years, the ‘curse’ has hit headlines as the professional dancers and celebrities put their personal relationships to the test as they grow closer to their partners.

But which relationships have fallen victim to the show? Here’s everything you need to know.

Brendan Cole and Camilla Dallerup

One of the first victims of the ‘Strictly curse’ were Brendan Cole and Camilla Dallerup. The professional dancers’ relationship fell apart in 2004 following Brendan’s partnership with former newsreader Natasha Kaplinsky on the show.

In her book Strictly Inspirational, Dallerup blamed the BBC series for the end of her engagement to him. Responding to his ex’s comments, Brendan said: "It’s nothing really new to me. It was a long time ago, I’m happily married with a child, so is she, she’s a married woman. I live now, not 10 years ago."

Flavia Cacace and Vincent Simone

Vincent Simone and Flavia Cacace split in 2007

Strictly professional couple Flavia Cacace and Vincent Simon split in 2007 when Cacace was partnered with EastEnders star Matt Di Angelo. Cacace and Di Angelo soon began a relationship, but it was short-lived as they split in 2013.

Following the end of the relationship, Cacace went on to marry Strictly co-star Jimi Mistry.

Joe Calzaghe and Jo-Emma Larvin

In 2009, former boxer Joe Calzaghe and Jo-Emma Larvin fell victim to the ‘curse’ when he was paired with Kristina Rihanoff on the BBC show.

Following their split, Calzaghe went on to date the Strictly pro. However, the pair split four years later.

Rachel Riley and Jamie Gilbert

Countdown’s Rachel Riley took on the cha-cha-cha in the 2013 series of Strictly and was paired with professional Pasha Kovalev. However, her relationship with husband Jamie Gilbert soon fizzled out.

Riley was forced to deny romance rumours with her Strictly partner but they soon began a whirlwind romance. She later denied her marriage ended due to the ‘curse’.

Riley told the Telegraph : "I don’t think there’s a Strictly curse, but it does serve as a magnifying glass that shows up pre-existing fault lines."

Riley and Kovalev now share two daughters together and tied the knot in 2019.

Ben Cohen and Abby Blayney

Ben Cohen and Abby Blayney ended their 11-year marriage in 2013. The split came following Ben’s time on the BBC series where he was partnered with Kristina Rihanoff.

Two years after Cohen met Rihanoff on the BBC show, Rihanoff confirmed she was in a “committed relationship” with the rugby player. Four years after they met on Strictly, Cohen and Rihanoff welcomed their first daughter Milena into the world.

Georgia May Foote and Sean Ward

The actress took part in the 2015 series of Strictly alongside pro partner, Giovanni Pernice. At the time of the pairing, Foote was loved-up with her Corrie co-star Sean Ward.

However, the pair split shortly after the Strictly final when Foote came second.

Kevin Clifton and Karen Hauer

Married Strictly pros Kevin Clifton and Karen Hauer announced their split after three years together in 2018. The pair reportedly split due to Clifton’s close-knit relationship with contestant Louise Redknapp.

After Clifton and Redknapp’s pairing on Strictly came to an end, Louise split with her husband of 18 years, Jamie Redknapp, and later denied a romantic connection with her Strictly partner.

Stacey Dooley and Sam Tucknott

In 2018, Stacey Dooley and Kevin Clifton were paired together on the BBC series.

At the time of filming, Stacey was in a relationship with long-term partner, Sam Tucknott.

However, Tucknott went on to accuse Dooley of having an affair with Kevin during her time on Strictly. He told The Sun: “I have no respect for Kevin whatsoever. He comes out and says it’s all ‘strictly business’. He’s a full-on p***k. I’ve tried to meet him since to get closure but he won’t do it."

Dooley and Tucknott soon split and the BBC journalist began dating her Strictly partner. They now have a daughter together called Minnie.

Dianne Buswell and Anthony Quinlan

Strictly pro Dianne Buswell split from partner and Emmerdale star Anthony Quinlan in 2018. Prior to the split, Buswell was partnered up with Youtuber Joe Sugg on Strictly.

Buswell and Sugg soon began dating and are still going strong today, with Buswell regularly starring in Sugg’s online videos.

Neil and Katya Jones

Strictly pros Neil and Katya Jones split in 2019 after 11 years together. Shortly before the split, Katya was spotted kissing her Strictly partner, Seann Walsh.

Announcing their split, the couple released a joint statement but did not specify the reason behind the break-up. The statement read: "Hi everyone. As our fans and loyal supporters you are really important to us and so we wanted to let you know some news. After 11 years we have made the mutual decision to separate.