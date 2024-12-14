The winner of Strictly Come Dancing will be crowned this weekend - here’s everything you need to know about the final.

After weeks of gruelling dances, and lifts and spins, Series 22 of Strictly Come Dancing is almost at an end. The winner will be chosen this weekend, with four couple remaining in the competition to compete for the famous glitterball trophy.

It’s been an eventful series but it all look set to draw to a close on Saturday evening (December 14). But who is in the final, who is favourite to win, and what can we expect to see? Here's everything you need to know.

Who is in the Strictly Come Dancing final?

JB Gill and Lauren Oakley, Tasha Ghouri and Aljaž Škorjanec, Sarah Hadland and Vito Coppola, and Chris McCausland and Dianne Buswell are all competing for the Strictly Come Dancing glitterball trophy. | BBC/Guy Levy

Four couple remain to compete for the famous glitterball trophy on Saturday evening (December 14) The couples are:

Chris McCausland and Dianne Buswell

Tasha Gouri and Aljaž Škorjanec

Sarah Hadland and Vito Coppola

JB Gill and Lauren Oakley

Despite scoring a perfect 40, Tasha and Aljaž almost never made it to the final, after they were speared from the chop in last week’s semi-final. The judges opted to save the Love Island star in the final dance-off of the series, sending The Only Way Is Essex star Pete Wicks home.

Who is favourite to win Strictly Come Dancing 2024?

Currently, comedian Chris McCausland and his partner Dianne Buswell are favourite to win the series. According to Oddschecker.com, Chris is 1/12 favourite to win at the time of writing, followed by JLS member JB Gill at 20/1, Miranda actress Sarah Hadland at 45/1 and then Tasha at 60/1.

Chris, who is blind, has impressed audiences with his routines, as has Dianne’s work to teach him the steps in time for every Saturday show despite having no vision. The comedian told BBC News: "It's been exhausting, and it's been the scariest thing I've ever done, but I think it's certainly been the most rewarding thing I've ever done.

"And it's probably the thing that's going to have the most lasting effect on me in terms of my outlook on the world and life, and really the opportunities that I have."

What dances will be performed during the Strictly Come Dancing final 2024?

Each of our four remaining couples will perform three dances each on Saturday evening in their final bid for the glitterball trophy. They will perform a Judges’ Pick, a dance which has been already performed chosen by the judging panel to see again, a Show Dance, and finally each couple has chosen their favourite dance to perform once again for the Strictly audience.

JB and Lauren will perform a Viennese Waltz to Let’s Go Fly A Kite from Mary Poppins for their Judges’ Pick. Their Show Dance will be performed to a Motown medley, while their Couple’s Favourite will see the duo perform a samba to Mas Que Nada by Sergio Mendes once again.

Chris and Dianne will perform their couple’s choice to Instant Karma! (We All Shine On) by John Lennon, featuring the famous ‘blackout’ moment, while their Show Dance will be performed to You get What You Give by New Radicals. The couple will finish off their dances with a waltz to You’ll Never Walk Alone by Gerry and the Pacemakers for their Couples Favourite.

Sarah and Vito will perform an American smooth to Proud by Heather Small for the Judges’ Pick. Their Show Dance will be perform to Cabaret by Metropole Orkest, and the Couple’s Favourite will be a cha cha cha to Like A Prayer by Madonna.

Tasha and Aljaž will perform their couple’s choide to What About Us by P!nk for the Judges’ Pick, while their Show Dance will be performed to Sing, Sing, Sing by Benny Goodman. Their final dance, the Couple’s Favourite, will be an American smooth performed to Someone You Loved by Lewis Capaldi.

The final will begin at 6pm on Saturday, December 14. The show will be aired live on BBC One and BBC iPlayer, with the episode available on catch-up shortly after.