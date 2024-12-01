Strictly Come Dancing's Blackpool Week 2024 | BBC/Guy Levy

It is tight at the top but JB Gill just managed topped the 'Strictly Come Dancing' leaderboard last night with a dance that was ‘near perfect.

The 37-year-old pop star and his professional partner Lauren Oakley have topped the leaderboard after scoring 39 points out of a possible 40 with their latest routine.

In response to their Viennese Waltz, 'Strictly' judge Shirley Ballas said: "An iconic performance, immaculate - the night belongs to you."

Craig Revel Horwood admitted that their routine was near-perfect.

The 59-year-old choreographer observed: "Your thumb was sticking up and over-turned pivots, so close to perfection, but best dance of this evening."

JB has developed a successful partnership with Lauren, after she was drafted in as a replacement for Amy Dowden.

The 34-year-old dancer was forced to quit the BBC show after suffering a foot injury, and Lauren previously took to social media to express her support for Amy.

She wrote on Instagram: "Sending you so much love and well wishes @amy_dowden Hope you’re back on the dance floor as soon as possible. (sic)"

Elsewhere, Tasha Ghouri and Aljaz Skorjanec, her professional partner, achieved a score of 38 out of a possible 40 points.

Motsi Mabuse gushed about Tasha and Aljaz's Argentine tango. She said: "I will never stop celebrate you. That was excellent dancing, legs on a whole different level."

Meanwhile, Pete Wicks and Jowita Przystał sit at the foot of the leaderboard, after being awarded a relatively modest score of 26 points.

Craig was particularly critical of Pete's waltz.He said: "I love what your brought to it but footwork shoddy, no heel lead, swing nor sway - went completely wrong."

You can vote for who you want to stay in the show by visiting the Strictly website,

When will the next person leave Strictly?

The BBC show will be back tonight at 7.20pm on BBC1 and one more celebrity will be voted out.

Here’s how the leaderboard sits:

JB and Lauren - 39

Sarah and Vito - 38

Tasha and Aljaz - 38

Montell and Joannes - 32

Chris and Diane - 32

Pete and Jowita - 25