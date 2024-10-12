Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Strictly Come Dancing’s professional dancers will perform a Taylor Swift routine on Sunday’s results show.

The performance will see Nikita Kuzmin and Karen Hauer take the lead in a special group dance to Swift’s song Wildest Dreams.

Kuzmin is partnered with hockey star Sam Quek while Hauer is partnered with former footballer Paul Merson. The routine has been choreographed by Mandy Moore, who worked with Swift on her latest tour.

Viewers will see the dance at 7.20pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer. Snow Patrol will also perform on Sunday night’s results show.

Nikita Kuzmin and Karen Hauer as Strictly Come Dancing's professional dancers will perform a routine to Taylor Swift’s Wildest Dreams routine on Sunday's results show | Kieron McCarron/BBC/PA Wire

On the Saturday night show Love Island star Tasha Ghouri scored the first 10s of this year’s series as she topped the leaderboard for the third consecutive week.

The 26-year-old, who is the show’s second deaf contestant, scored three 10s for her and professional partner Aljaz Skorjanec’s Charleston, which judge Anton Du Beke said was “practically perfect”.

Head judge Shirley Ballas, Motsi Mabuse and Du Beke all awarded 10s, with Craig Revel Horwood scoring a nine to total 39 points.

Tasha Ghouri and Aljaz Skorjanec during their appearance on the live show of Saturday's Strictly Come Dancing show on BBC1 | Guy Levy/BBC/PA Wire

Another stand-out routine during Saturday night’s instalment of the BBC show included a salsa from EastEnders star Jamie Borthwick and professional partner Michelle Tsiakkas. The duo earned a standing ovation as well as a score of 34 points, their highest of the series so far, with Du Beke telling the pair it was their “best dance to date”.

Also scoring highly was Welsh opera singer Wynne Evans and Katya Jones, whose tango to Abba’s Money, Money, Money scored 34 points from the judges, with Mabuse enthusing: “This is why I love Strictly Come Dancing.”

While waiting to hear their scores Evans, 52, told presenter Claudia Winkleman: “I really didn’t think I’d stay for a week. I’m an overweight opera singer so I’m having the best time, so maybe fat men can dance.”

He also joked: “I found my ribs this week, not seen them since 1987.”

The episode also saw DIY SOS star Nick Knowles returning to the dancefloor after he was unable to take part in last week’s movie-themed special because of injury.

Knowles, 62, and Strictly professional Luba Mushtuk performed the routine they had planned for movie week, a Charleston to Rain On The Roof from the Paddington 2 soundtrack, earning a score of 21.

Comedian Chris McCausland, 47, the show’s first blind contestant, continued his success streak as he and Australian dancer Dianne Buswell performed a salsa to Down Under by Men At Work.

Chris McCausland and Dianne Buswell on Saturday | Guy Levy/BBC/PA Wire

Judge Revel Horwood, who was born in Australia, put on his best Aussie accent to deliver feedback, telling the couple: “I thought it was bonza” – an Australian word that can mean excellent or great.

The show was opened by singer Shayne Ward and Nancy Xu, who scored a total of 30 for their cha cha, while Miranda star Sarah Hadland and Vito Coppola were given 27 for their foxtrot to Billie Eilish’s Birds Of A Feather.

Coming in at the bottom of the leaderboard this week is This Morning star Dr Punam Krishan and Gorka Marquez, whose Jive to 2 Be Loved (Am I Ready) by Lizzo scored 20 points.