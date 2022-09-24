BBC confirmed the dance pairings for this year’s competition on Friday

Strictly Come Dancing is about to waltz and foxtrot back onto our screens this weekend.

BBC’s hit reality series will kick off its first live show of the 2022 series tonight (24 September). It comes after the launch show aired on Friday (23 September), where the pairings for this season were confirmed.

Giovanni Pernice, who was part of the winning pairing in 2021, will be part of one of two same-sex pairings. He will be dancing with BBC Radio 2 presenter Richie Anderson. The full list of pairs of celebrities and professionals.

The first songs and routines for this year’s series of Strictly Come Dancing have been unveiled by the BBC ahead of the live show tonight (24 September). Saturday night marks the first competition night of the popular show, with 15 couples battling it out to get as many points as possible to cement their place in the first week on the leader board.

The song list contains a range of classics, such as Islands In The Stream by Dolly Parton and Kenny Rogers, and Voulez-Vouz by ABBA, to more contemporary tracks including Falling by Harry Styles and Dance by DNCE.

Full list of songs and routines for week one

The full list of couples with their tracks and dances are:

Ellie Simmonds and Nikita: Cha Cha Cha to Dance by DNCE

Ellie Taylor and Johannes: Quickstep to I Am What I Am by Klaus Hallen Tanz Orchester

Fleur East and Vito: Cha Cha Cha to Let’s Get Loud by Jennifer Lopez

Helen Skelton and Gorka: American Smooth to You Send Me by Aretha Franklin

Jayde Adams and Karen: Samba to Dirrty by Christina Aguilera featuring Redman

Kaye Adams and Kai: Tango to Voulez-Vouz by ABBA

Kym Marsh and Graziano: Jive to Yes by Merry Clayton

Molly Rainford and Carlos: Samba to Kiss My (Uh Oh) by Anne Marie and Little Mix

Hamza Yassin and Jowita: Foxtrot to Islands In The Stream by Dolly Parton and Kenny Rogers

James Bye and Amy: Jive to What I Like About You by The Romantics

Matt Goss and Nadiya: Quickstep to Sir Duke by the Chris Walden Big Band

Richie Anderson and Giovanni: Cha Cha Cha to I’m Your Man by Wham!

Tony Adams and Katya: Tango to Go West by Village People

Tyler West and Dianne: American Smooth to Falling by Harry Styles

Will Mellor and Nancy: Jive to Livin’ La Vida Loca by Ricky Martin

How did the judges react to the pairings?

Head judge Shirley Ballas imparted some advice to the new contestants, saying: “First of all I want to say to each and every celebrity, this is the fun part. The hard work is about to start. Work ethic is key, paying attention to your teacher, and when you’ve done the long day, do some more and the more practice you do, the better you will become.

“And I’m really looking forward to each and every one of you, you’re amazing.”

The show opened with a ballroom performance from the professional dancers and the four new dancers – Lauren Oakley, Michelle Tsiakkas, Coppola and Gu – were introduced with a cinematic group number.

EGOT winner John Legend also performed his new single All She Wanna Do during the launch show.