Strictly fans are gearing up as the contestants and professional dancers head north for the show’s famous Blackpool week.

Reaching Blackpool Week is a hallmark for many Strictly stars, with the northern seaside town synonymous with dancing thanks its its legendary ballroom in the famous Blackpool tower. This week, the eight remaining contestants will take to the famous floor in a bid to make it through another week of the competition.

Blackpool Week has a special air about it for many, with some taking the opportunity to make it a moment viewers will never forget. Here are some of the best Blackpool moments from across the series.

Anton Du Beke & Ann Widdecombe - 2010

Despite not being the most brilliant dancer, Anne Widdecombe stayed in the dance contest longer than Liz Truss’ premiership. | Getty Images

The image of former Tory and current Reform MP Ann Widdecombe being dragged along the Strictly ballroom is forever burned into the memory of fans and non-fans alike, becoming one of the show’s most iconic moments. The famous drag actually happened on the Blackpool dancefloor while the pair performed a Samba to ‘Heaven Must Be Missing An Angel’ by Tavares.

Vito Coppola & Fleur East - 2022

Fleur East and professional partner Vito Coppola blew the competition out of the water with their couple’s choice dance in the 2022 series of the show. The pair performed a dance to a medley of Destiny’s Child songs, earning themselves their first full marks of the series.

BBC handout photo of Fleur East and Vito Coppola during the live show of Strictly Come Dancing on BBC1. Guy Levy/BBC/PA Wire

Dianne Buswell & Bobby Brazier - 2023

It’s not all smiles in Blackpool, Bobby Braizer and Dianne Buswell found out in 2023. The pair impressed the judges with their jive to ‘Wake Me Up Before You Go Go’ by Wham!, earning a respectable score of 35 and placing joint fourth in the table.

But it wasn’t enough to save the pair, with viewers left shocked after the EastEnders’ actor and his partner in the bottom two against Angela Rippon and Kai Widdrington. While Angela and Kai eventually left the show in Blackpool week, it was a wake up call for both viewers and Bobby and Dianne.

Anton Du Beke & Emma Barton - 2019

Emma Barton and Anton Du Beke dancing in Blackpool Tower Ballroom in 2019

Anton, who now sits on the judging panel, may truly be the king of Blackpool, bringing viewers another iconic moment from the famous ballroom floor. While his moment in the Blackpool spotlight with Ann Widdecombe was often mocked, his performance with EastEnders actress Emma Barton was a moment to celebrate.

The veteran dancer received his first ever ten of the series for the American Smooth he performed with Barton to ‘Let’s Face The Music And Dance’ by Ella Fitzgerald, with the pair eventually placing as runner-up in Du Beke’s highest ever finish in the show.