These are the full results from the second live Strictly show

The 20th series of Strictly Come Dancing is now well underway as the celebrities have taken to the floor for the second time.

With the second live show came new routines for the celebrity cast to learn with their professional dance partners - but sadly that also meant it was time for someone to waltz off the dance floor.

So, just what were the results of the show, and who was the first celebrity to leave Strictly 2022?

Here’s what you need to know.

Warning, this article does contain spoilers.

Strictly Come Dancing 2022 professional dancers.

What happened on Strictly last night?

There were two episodes of Strictly Come Dancing over the weekend (Saturday 1 October and Sunday 2 October).

During Saturday night’s live show, the 15 celebrity contestants took to the dance floor for the second time, and were given their scores out of 10 by each of the four judges.

The public vote then opened for the first time in this series, and people were encouraged to vote to save their favourite celebrity and professional dancer pair.

The public scores were then added to the judges scores, and also the scores from the launch show which aired on Saturday 24 September to give an overall score.

Then, on Sunday night’s show, the two couples with the lowest scores were revealed.

Those couples then had to repeat their routines from Saturday night in a dance off.

It was then down to the four judges to each vote for which couple they wished to save, and therefore decide which would be eliminated.

Who left Strictly last night?

After a dance off between BROS singer Matt Goss and his professional partner Nadiya Bychkova and Loose Women presenter Kaye Adams and her partner Kai Widdrington the judges decided that it was Kaye who had to leave the competition.

After the result was announced, presenter Tess Daley said: “I am so so sorry that we are saying goodbye to you this early.”

Adams said: “Do you know what, it was the right result and, you know, I’m delighted for Matt and Nadiya.

“The only person I’m sorry for is this wonderful man, who has just been so amazing”, referencing her dance partner Kai who was standing next to her.

Becoming emotional, she added: “He really has been so amazing.”

Daley then turned to Widdrington and said: “Kai, how proud are you of Kaye?”

He replied: “Well, only we know how much real hard work has gone in to this. This lady is a trooper. I’m proud of you.

“I know that your girls and your other half Ian is going to be proud of you, but the most important thing is you should be proud of yourself because you are a superstar.

Adams later took to Twitter to thank everyone for their support.

She said: “Well, it was a much shorter journey than I’d hoped for but a journey all the same!

“I’ll be talking more about it all on @bbcstrictly It Takes Two tomorrow and on the podcast when I’ve had more time to process it all, but right now I want to say a massive thank you to @Kaiwidd.

Referencing dance partner Widdrington again, she said: “You were an absolute gent the whole way through and made me realise that my two left feet could be turned into dancing ones. I’m just sorry we didn’t get to dance together longer.

She added: “And to my Strictly family. I’m going to miss you all! Keep Dancing!!”

Adams also received support from her Strictly co-stars on Twitter following her departure.

Matt Goss, who survived the dance off against Adams, said: “It was so lovely getting to know you better @kayeadams. You are a class act and I will really miss you! #Strictly.”

Actress and presenter Kym Marsh said: “This is the worst part of @bbcstrictly saying goodbye to friends you have made. @kayeadams you are one hell of a woman! We will miss you my lovely friend.”

What were the Strictly results and scores?

Here are the judges scores of every Strictly couple, with the top scorer at the top of the leaderboard.

Molly Rainford and Carlos Gu (31+34) = 65

Will Mellor and Nancy Xu (34+26) = 60

Hamza Yassin and Jowita Przystal (34+26) = 60

Fleur East and Vito Coppola (29+28) = 57

Ellie Simmonds and Nikita Kuzmin (26+30) = 56

Richie Anderson and Giovanni Pernice (23+32) = 55

Tyler West and Dianne Buswell (22+31) = 53

Helen Skelton and Gorka Marquez (26+27) = 53

Ellie Taylor and Johannes Radebe (28+23) = 51

Kym Marsh and Graziano Di Prima (23+27) = 50

Jayde Adams and Karen Hauer (23+26) = 49

James Bye and Amy Dowden (22+24) = 46

Kaye Adams and Kai Widdrington (21+22) = 43

Matt Goss and Nadiya Bychkova (20+22) = 42

Tony Adams and Katya Jones (22+15) = 37

The public scores are never revealed.

How can I watch Strictly Come Dancing?

You can watch Strictly Come Dancing every Saturday and Sunday night live on BBC One. Please check your TV guide for the exact times the shows will be broadcast each week as there can be some variation.