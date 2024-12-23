Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Tom Burke and Holliday Grainger are back as Strike and Robin 🕵️‍♂️

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Strike The Ink Black Heart is airing on BBC.

The final two episodes will air before Christmas.

The BBC drama is based on the books by JK Rowling.

Strike is back after a two year break and the BBC drama is about to reach a dramatic conclusion. The case of The Ink Black Heart is reaching a boiling point as we barrel towards Christmas.

Returning to the small screen for the first time since 2022, Strike is now in its sixth season. It is based on the series of novels by Robert Galbraith (pen-name of J.K. Rowling).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tom Burke plays the titular detective Cormoran Strike, while Holliday Grainger plays his partner - and potential love interest - Robin Ellacott. Here’s when you can catch the final episodes before Christmas.

When do the last two episodes of The Ink Black Heart air?

Tom Burke (L) and Holliday Grainger (R) in Strike. Photo: BBC | BBC

The BBC drama returned to our screens last week, airing the first two episodes on December 16 and December 17. But it will be back in the days before Christmas.

The Beeb have confirmed that The Ink Black Heart’s episode 3 and 4 will air on today (December 23) and tomorrow (December 24). So all will be solved before Santa begins his rounds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What time do the episodes air on the BBC?

Strike has snagged a prime slot on BBC One and all episodes of The Ink Black Heart will air at 9pm on the channel. Each episode will last approximately one hour.

Can you watch The Ink Black Heart already?

If you can’t wait for the mystery to be solved, you can already watch all the episodes of The Ink Black Heart on BBC iPlayer. The full series dropped on the streaming service on Monday December 16.

What are you most excited to watch on the TV this Christmas? Let me know your picks by email: [email protected].