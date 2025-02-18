The 12-part drama, which was released on January 23, stars Hwang Min-hyun in the lead role of Yoon Ga-min, a determined yet struggling student who excels in fighting but struggles academically. | Study Group (TVING)

The newly released K-drama Study Group, based on the popular webtoon of the same name, has been met with overwhelmingly positive reviews, earning a 9.0/10 rating on MyDramaList.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 12-part drama, which was released on January 23, stars Hwang Min-hyun in the lead role of Yoon Ga-min, a determined yet struggling student who excels in fighting but struggles academically.

Hwang, a former member of NU'EST and Wanna One, has transitioned into acting, previously appearing in dramas such as Alchemy of Souls (2022-2023) and Live On (2020-2021).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Study Group follows Yoon Ga-min, a first-year student at Yusung Technical High School, known for its delinquent students. Despite his innocent looks and model student appearance, Ga-min consistently ranks at the bottom of the school academically.

Determined to improve his grades, he forms a study group with classmates, hoping to one day enter university. However, when violence and trouble arise, Ga-min uses his fighting skills to protect his friends and their shared academic goals.

The drama also features:

Han Ji-eun as Lee Han-kyung, a temporary teacher and strong supporter of the study group.

Cha Woo-min as Pi Han-wool, a model second-year student.

Lee Jong-hyun as Kim Se-hyun, one of Ga-min's study group friends.

Shin Su-hyun as Lee Ji-woo, a first-year student and twin sister of Hyun-woo.

Yoon Sang-jeong as Choi Hee-won, Ji-woo’s best friend who joins the study group.

Gong Do-yu as Lee Jun, who joins the study group after recognizing Ga-min's fighting skills.