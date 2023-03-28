Succession has returned to our TV screens for one final time

It’s finally time to welcome the Roy family back to our screens, as season four of Succession, the hugely popular series created by Jesse Armstrong, officially kicks off in the UK on Monday 27 March.

This is everything you need to know about how to watch it in the UK - and where you can catch up on season one, two and three.

How can I watch season 4 in the UK?

The fourth season of Succession kicked off in the UK on Monday 27 March.

UK fans of the show are able to watch the new season on the Sky Atlantic channel, which can be accessed through Sky or via NOW TV if you have an entertainment pass.

New episodes will drop at 2am on Monday mornings in a simultaneous release with HBO.

Are you excited for the new season to begin? (Photo: HBO)

Additionally, new episodes of the official HBO companion podcast for Succession, hosted by journalist Kara Swisher, will drop each Sunday after the latest episode of Succession has aired..

The official description for the podcast reads: “The official companion podcast for the HBO Original series Succession. Each week, journalist and host Kara Swisher unpacks every episode of this final season with the show’s writers, producers, and directors. Plus, she taps real life experts outside the show – like business titans, whistleblowers, and political consultants – to find out just how terrifyingly accurate the world of Succession really is.”

The podcast, simply titled HBO’s Succession Podcast, is available to stream for free on platforms like Apple Podcasts , Spotify , Google Podcasts , and any other platforms you use to listen to your podcasts.

Where can I catch up on season 1, 2 and 3?

Season one, two and three of the show are available to watch on NOW TV as box sets.

Alternatively, all three seasons are also available to buy and stream on Amazon - you can purchase individual episodes from £1.89 each, or whole seasons from £14.99 each.

