The former home secretary has been duped into receiving the Dick of the Year award by Channel 4 comedy show The Last Leg. YouTube pranksters Josh Pieters and Archie Manners used every ploy up their sleeve to deceive the politician in a moment which will go down in television history.

Ms Braverman, 43, was invited to a hoax naming ceremony for a boat on the River Wallington in Fareham, where she is the current MP. Instead of the name of the vessel being behind the curtain, the 30-year-old comedians – posing as her constituents – unveiled the unwanted award instead.

Mr Pieters and Mr Manners told the Daily Mail: “We knew Suella liked boats, and photocalls, so we hope she will forgive us for setting up this ruse which was really all about celebrating her and her award.” Ms Braverman has since brushed off the joke, with a source close to her saying that the stunt “could have been a bit funnier”.

The Conservative politician caused controversy among her political peers and with the public this year for her hard line approach to immigration and the small boats crisis. Among her many escapades this year, she described homeless people living in tents as a “lifestyle choice”.

Her scathing letter to prime minister Rishi Sunak after being dismissed from cabinet told him he had “no personal mandate” to lead the UK after losing the 2022 Conservative leadership contest to Liz Truss. She added that she only agreed to serve under his leadership because of “firm assurances” he gave her “on key policy priorities”.

The organisers of The Last Leg asked viewers to vote for the public figure they hated the most via X - the social media platform formerly known as Twitter. Despite prominent names such as Elon Musk and Justin Timberlake being popular choices, it was Ms Braverman who was voted to be the recipient of unwanted title.