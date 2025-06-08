The BBC’s flagship politics show returns today - and has an intriguing line-up.

Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg will look back on a week which has seen several intriguing political developments - and it will also welcome a truly household name.

Who is on Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg today?

The stand-out name on the roster is Arnold Schwarzenegger. The 77-year-old all-action hero-turned-politician-turned-climate change activist. He was interviewed after appearing at a climate change conference in Vienna, Austria, and some of the interview has been released early.

In it, he gives a message to environmentalists who feel Donald Trump’s attitude to climate and the environment - repeatedly calling climate change a hoax - is an impossible impediment.

He said: “I’ve noticed people always said to me: ‘Well, what is the point of fighting the environmental issue here and to reduce pollution, with Trump in the White House?’

“I tell them: ‘Hey, stop whining’. We all have a responsibility. What – do you think that action comes only for the whole world out of Washington, the White House? No. You have to be aware of your obstacles, but you should not go and use them as an excuse.”

Other guests include Reform UK’s deputy leader Richard Tice, who will no doubt face questions about the sudden resignation of party chairman Zia Yusuf on Thursday. Yusuf left in anger, saying “I no longer believe working to get a Reform government elected is a good use of my time, and hereby resign the office”, and pinpointed a question asked at Prime Minister’s Questions by the party’s newest MP, Sarah Pochin of Runcorn, after she asked Sir Keir Starmer whether he would support banning the burka. Yusuf called the question “dumb”.

Banning the burka is not a policy of Reform’s - but since then Mr Tice has said: “Let’s have a discussion about these things, all these important issues, as opposed to not discussing anything, smearing and labelling.”

Yusuf is now seemingly returning to Reform in a new role, according to reports on Saturday evening.

Other guests include the science and technology secretary Peter Kyle, and shadow home secretary Chris Philp.

Subject up for discussion could include Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch’s now explicit desire for the UK to leave the European Court of Human Rights.

The programme is on at its usual time of 9am today, on BBC1 and BBC iPlayer.