Here’s who Laura Kuenssberg will be grilling in this morning’s BBC One show.

Leader of the Opposition Kemi Badenoch will be among guests on Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg this morning on BBC One.

The political debate, which begins at 9am, will also feature Darren Jones, Chief Secretary to the Treasury, fellow Labour MP Emily Thornberry, as well as Shevaun Haviland, director of the British Chamber of Commerce, who is sure to discuss the tariffs placed on UK goods this week by US President Donald Trump.

Meanwhile, social media reform campaigner Esther Ghey, and social media abuse victim Roxy Longworth will also be interviewed by Kuenssberg. TV presenter Jeremy Vine, himself a victim of an online stalker, will also be on hand to talk about the topic.

The show comes just hours after it was revealed Labour MP Dan Norris was arrested on suspicion of child sex offences and rape.

Elsewhere, the global financial markets and business world continue to deal with the fallout of Trump announcing sweeping tariffs on imports to the United States, which saw stock markets around the world plummet at the end of the week.

Kuenssberg was appointed BBC political editor in 2015 becoming the first woman to hold the position. In 2021, she announced she would be stepping down from the role in 2022, to take "a senior presenting and reporting role" at the BBC with Chris Mason taking over as political editor.

The same year it was announced that Kuenssberg would be replacing Andrew Marr, in a full-time role, as the host of BBC One's flagship Sunday morning politics show, Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg, which she began in September 2022.