The cast of Survivor 50 has officially been revealed, following confirmation from former contestant Elisabeth Hasselbeck that she will not be returning for the milestone season.

The full lineup was unveiled on Wednesday (May 28), with 22 returning players from across the show’s history, plus two additional contestants from the upcoming Survivor 49, bringing the total to 24.

This special edition, titled “Survivor 50: In the Hands of the Fans,” will be one of the most interactive seasons in the show’s 25-year history. For the first time ever, fans will have a say in selecting key elements of the game, including whether to keep or drop hidden immunity idols, the final four fire-making challenge, and the live reunion show.

Among the all-star returnees are:

Cirie Fields (Panama, Micronesia, Heroes vs. Villains, Game Changers)

Ozzy Lusth (Cook Islands, Micronesia, South Pacific, Game Changers)

Colby Donaldson (The Australian Outback, All Stars, Heroes vs. Villains)

Stephenie LaGrossa Kendrick (Palau, Guatemala, Heroes vs. Villains)

Mike White (David vs. Goliath)

Jenna Lewis Dougherty (Borneo, All Stars)

Rick Devens (Edge of Extinction)

Aubry Bracco (Kaoh Rong, Game Changers, Edge of Extinction)

Chrissy Hofbeck, Angelina Keeley, and Christian Hubicki (David vs. Goliath)

Jonathan Young (Season 42), Dee Valladares (Season 45 winner), and several players from Seasons 46–48.

Host Jeff Probst has said the cast will reflect “some of the show’s most iconic players from various eras.” | Getty

Hasselbeck publicly addressed speculation about her potential return. The Survivor: The Australian Outback alum shut down the rumors via Instagram Stories. No, I'm not doing Survivor,” she said with a laugh. “That is funny though. I'm not doing that. I'm gonna be back there with, like, snacks instead.”

She added: “I'll be gardening ... and working on some fun projects which I'll tell you about, but it does not include Fiji or Survivor. I'm not doing that. I wanna be with my family and a burger in the backyard.”

Hasselbeck, who placed fourth in Season 2 and later rose to daytime television fame on The View, was long considered a fan favourite for a return season.

What happened to Survivor 49?

Some fans were puzzled after the Survivor 48 finale aired on May 21, especially with buzz already building around Survivor 50. The answer lies in the show’s release schedule: while Survivor 50 is the next announced season, Survivor 49 is still set to air this fall. Probst confirmed that two players from that season will join the Survivor 50 cast — but until then, the full Season 49 remains under wraps.

Survivor 50 is expected to premiere in spring 2026, following Survivor 49’s broadcast later this year. This is because the reality series has so far followed a two-season-per-year release pattern.