Survivor UK 2023: release date, trailer, host Joel Dommett, contestants and how does Survivor series work?
The BBC reboot of Survivor will see 18 contestants stranded on a tropical island compete to be the last person standing
Survivor UK is heading to our screens in a brand new reboot from BBC. The reality TV series will see 18 contestants stranded on a tropical island battle it out to be the last person standing and take home the grand prize.
Survivor first aired in the UK for two seasons on ITV between 2001 and 2002. The survival show is a huge hit across the pond, with the American version already into its 45th series.
Now Survivor is returning in 2023, with BBC launching the latest UK version which will see contestants stranded on a tropical island in the Dominic Republic. Here's everything you need to know about Survivor, how to watch it on BBC, who will be hosting it and who the contestants are.
When can you watch Survivor on BBC?
Survivor is airing on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Saturday October 28 at 8.25 pm, episodes will continue on Sunday October 29 at 8 pm. The series will air weekly on Saturday and Sunday nights.
Is there a trailer?
Yes, BBC released the official Survivor trailer in October. Voiced by Joel Dommett it features clips of the contestants taking part in gruelling challenges. You can watch the Survivor UK trailer below.
Who are the Survivor contestants?
Here are the 18 contestants for Survivor UK:
- Christopher, 36, from Bridgend
- Hannah, 30, from London
- Lee, 28, from Limerick but based in Belfast, Northern Ireland
- Ashleigh, 34, from London
- Doug, 32, from the Isle of Mull, Scotland
- Jess, 38, from London
- Laurence, 29, born in Vienna and raised in Costa Rica
- Leilani, 45, from Hertford
- Matthew, 21, from Cumbria
- Nathan, 35, from London but based in Manchester
- Pegleg, 54, from St Agnes, Cornwall
- Rachel, 40, from Whitstable, Kent
- Rach, 23, from Glasgow
- Shai, 33, from London
- Sabrina, 45, from Stroud, Gloucestershire
- Tinuke, 30, from London
- Ren, 28, from London
- Richard, 36, from Dalkeith in Scotland
Who hosts Survivor?
Survivor UK is hosted by Joel Dommett, who is best known for also hosting ITV's The Masked Singer. Speaking with the BBC ahead of Survivor's release, he shared that fans were "in for an absolute treat".
Dommett said: "I'm aware of how much of a huge format it is around the world, it's probably one of the biggest. I think it's really great, and hopefully long may it last, it feels like it's a really good time for it. I feel like there's a lot of shows that happened over the last 20 years that led us to this point and I feel like people are going to welcome it with open arms."
He added: "Anyone who knows the Survivor format already will know they're in for an absolute treat, and if you don't then I'm confident you’re going to love it."
How does Survivor work?
Survivor is a reality TV show that is not for the faint hearted. 18 contestants are marooned in a remote island location and left to fend for themselves, whilst also having to undertake gruelling tasks to earn rewards or immunity from elimination.
Each week a new contestant will be sent packing after they are voted off the island by their peers at the Tribal Council. The last person standing gets to take home the grand prize.
The BBC synopsis for Survivor says: “This brand new series of the ultimate physical and psychological game promises viewers a compelling test of brains, brawn and betrayal as players compete to outwit, outplay and outlast their rivals to be crowned the Sole Survivor.
"18 people, carefully selected from across the UK, are marooned in a tropical location where they are divided into two tribes, competing against each other in a range of physical and mental challenges for reward or immunity.
"One by one, players are voted out of their tribes at the iconic Tribal Council until the two tribes eventually merge and the game becomes a head-to-head battle. Ultimately only one person can triumph..."
How much do Survivor winners get?
Survivor will see 18 contestants battle it out to win the grand prize of £100,000.
Survivor will be available to watch on BBC One and BBC iPlayer from Saturday October 28 at 8.25 pm and will continue on Sunday October 29 at 8 pm.