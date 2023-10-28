Survivor UK is returning to our screens in a brand new reboot on BBC One

Survivor UK is finally returning to our screens after a long 20-year hiatus. The reality TV series will be back this weekend in a brand new reboot from BBC.

Survivor sees 18 castaways compete for the chance to be crowned the "Sole Survivor" and take home the grand prize of £100,000. In order to achieve this, the contestants are split into two "tribes".

To be in with a chance to win, each tribe must survive on a desert island with limited supplies and take part in challenges in order to win rations and save themselves from elimination. The losing tribe will face the music as one member will be sent packing by the Tribal Council.

The reality TV series is very popular with US audiences, with the American show currently in its 45th series. Now Survivor is returning to the UK in 2023, here's everything you need to know about where the reality TV series is filmed.

When can I watch Survivor UK?

Survivor UK will be returning to our screens after a 20 year absence. The series will be dropping on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Saturday October 28 at 8.25pm. The next episode will air on Sunday October 29 at 8 pm. Episodes will air in the same slot on a weekly basis.

Survivor UK is returning to BBC (Photo: BBC/Remarkable)

Where is Survivor UK filmed?

Survivor UK is filmed in the Dominican Republic. Filming took place over summer 2023 in a remote island in the Caribbean country where summer temperatures can reach up to 34C.

Survivor UK originally aired on ITV between 2001 to 2002. During these two seasons filming took place in Pulau Tiga Malaysia and in Panama. The most recent series of US Survivor was filmed in Fiji’s Mamanuca Islands, locations from past seasons include Cambodia, Nicaragua, the Philippines, Samoa and China.