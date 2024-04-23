Good Morning Britain presenter Susanna Reid. (Picture: Getty Images)

Susanna Reid was forced to apologise after an incident where a guest swore live on Good Morning Britain. The ITV host, 53, stepped in during the mishap on Tuesday's (April 23) show, rushing to add "I don't think we can say that."

The incident occurred during a conversation with Labour MP Yvette Cooper MP, 55, who is also the partner of Susanna's regular co-host Ed Balls, 57. Throughout the interview, Susanna questioned the shadow secretary of state for the home department about Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's controversial Rwanda plan. The contentious legislation finally cleared Parliament last night after facing months of delays and back-and-forth discussions with the House Of Lords. Yvette confirmed that if the opposition comes to power in this year's general election, they would eliminate the plans.

She criticised the policy, known as 'stop the boats', calling it a “gimmick” and added: “The Home Secretary himself has described it as bats**t.”

Susanna, who recently marked two decades in broadcasting, then intervened and said: “Sorry, we can't use that word on television,” which brought out a chuckle from her co-host Richard Madeley. Yvette promptly apologised and said: “Sorry, Susanna.”