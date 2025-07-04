The next line-up of Taskmaster has been confirmed, and includes some big names of English television.

This will be the 20th season of Taskmaster, and it will continue to see Greg Davies and Alex Horne taking control of the contestants.

The next run will include Reece Shearsmith, who was one of the people behind the dark humour of The League of Gentlemen, Psychoville and Inside No 9 - his colleague Steve Pemberton has already appeared on Taskmaster.

Sanjeev Bhaskar will also appear - he has appeared in comedy series Goodness Gracious Me and The Kumars at No. 42, before taking on the co-lead role of DI Sunil Khan in ITV cold-case crime thriller Unforgotten.

Also on the roster will be stand-up comedians Ania Magliano, who has written for Chicken Shop Date, Maisie Adam - who has previously appeared on 8 Out of 10 Cats, Mock the Week, QI, Have I Got News for You and Would I Lie To You? - and Phil Ellis, who is best known for his BBC Radio 4 sitcom Phil Ellis Is Trying, plus his cult live show Funz and Gamez.

No start date has been confirmed for Taskmaster’s 20th season. Previously seasons have usually started in March and September, but because the 19th season started in May, it’s possible that this one could appear on Channel 4 be later in the year.