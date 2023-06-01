Who are they? Julian Clary is an actor, performer, and author, best known for his appearances on the Channel 4 alternative comedy series Friday Night Live.

Where do I know them from? You’ll recognise Clary from guest appearances on programmes like QI, This Is Your Life, Neighbours, and Who Do You Think You Are. He also famously won the tenth series of Celebrity Big Brother in 2012.

What’s a fun fact about them? Clary lived at Goldenhurst Farm, a manor house once owned by Noël Coward, between 2016 and 2018.