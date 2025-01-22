Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The BAFTA-award winning series is back with a brand new set of celebrities.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Greg Davies and his faithful assistant Alex Horne announces a brand-new line-up of comedians for its highly anticipated 19th series.

The comedy series sees five celebrity contestants compete in a series of bizarre challenges presented to them by the ‘taskmaster’ Greg Davies, and his assistant Alex Horne. The celebs need to win points in the challenges in order to win back their forfeited possessions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Taskmaster series 19 lineup | Channel 4

The new line up for series 19 are: comedian and writer Fatiha El-Ghorri (Live at the Apollo, BBC), American comedian, actor and podcaster Jason Mantzoukas (Big Mouth, Netflix), actor and writer Mathew Baynton (Ghosts, BBC One), podcaster and broadcaster Rosie Ramsey (Sh**ged. Married. Annoyed), and comedian, actor and podcaster Stevie Martin (Starstruck, BBC/HBO Max).

The new series release date has not yet been confirmed however, all prevails series are available to stream on Channel 4 on Demand.

Who is Greg Davies?

Taskmaster Greg Davies is a Welsh comedian, actor, presenter, and writer who is best known for his roles as Mr Gilbert in The Inbetweeners. The TV is six-foot-eight and previously dated Labour Party politician Liz Kendall from 2007 to 2015.

Who is Alex Horne?

The Taskmaster assistant Alex Horne is a British comedian and creator of the award winning TV series Taskmaster. The comedian has been married to journalist Rachel Horne since 2005 and share three children together.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Natalie Dixon is NationalWorld’s Lifestyle reporter. If you liked this article and want to read more about celebrities, fashion, beauty and lifestyle you can follow Natalie Dixon on X here.

You can also Get the best style and fashion news with Natalie Dixon in Tuesday’s NationalWorld newsletter - sign up now