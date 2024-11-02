A new Taskmaster spin-off series in the works, with kids set to get in on the inventive challenges - but which comedy stars have won the main show?

Taskmaster has become a favourite TV staple in recent years, with fans obsessing over the show’s out-of-the-box challenges and even more clever solutions. Hosted by the eponymous Taskmaster Greg Davis and his assistant Alex Horne, the show has also become a hit across the world, spawning popular versions in New Zealand, Denmark, Canada and United States among others.

Now kids are set to get in on the acts of solving basic tasks in the most inventive ways. Rose Matefao and Mike Wozniak will be at the helm for Junior Taskmaster, which is due to premiere its first series on at 8pm on Friday, November 8 on Channel 4.

Matafeo, the Junior Taskmaster, said: “To be appointed as Junior Taskmaster is one of the greatest honours of my already wildly successful career. I am greatly looking forward to the power going to my head”.

The Taskmaster’s assistant, Wozniak, added: “All I ever wanted to be when I grew up was a Little Alex Horne (or a regional manager for a major provider of motorway service stations) so this is literally a dream come true. I hereby vow to do my utmost to hold the office of Junior Taskmaster’s Assistant in the spirit of the original Little Alex Horne: with his courage, his grit and his dignity”.

The main series has been on-air for almost 10 years, and has featured 18 main series as well as multiple specials, including New Years special and Champion of Champions tournaments.

Who has won Taskmaster?

Overall there have been 17 different winner of the main series of Taskmaster. These are:

Series 1 - Josh Widdicome

Series 2 - Katherine Ryan

Series 3 - Rob Beckett

Series 4 - Noel Fielding

Series 5 - Bob Mortimer

Series 6 - Liza Tarbuck

Series 7 - Kerry Godliman

Series 8 - Lou Sanders

Series 9 - Ed Gamble

Series 10 - Richard Herring

Series 11 - Sarah Kendall

Series 12 - Morgana Robinson

Series 13 - Sophie Duker

Series 14 - Dara Ó Briain

Series 15 - Mae Martin

Series 16 - Sam Campbell

Series 17 - John Robins

Both Josh Widdicombe, Richard Herring and Dara Ó Briain are standouts on the list, having also won the Champions of Champions versions, which pits series winners against each other.

There have also been four New Years’ specials, normally featuring non-comedian stars. The four winners crowned during the festive specials are Shirley Ballas, Adrian Chiles, Mo Farah, and Lenny Rush.

The 18th series is currently airing on Channel 4, starring Emma Sidi, Andy Zaltzman, Jack Dee, Babatunde Aléshé and Rosie Jones. The winner is set to be announced on November 14.