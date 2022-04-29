The dating show promises to deliver lots more “fun, drama and partying”

Season 6 of US dating show Temptation Island is coming to E4.

From Love Island to Love Is Blind , it seems we can’t get enough when it comes to watching other people’s relationships grow - or fall apart - on our screens.

The latest show to hit our screens is another series of Temptation Island, a US show which has been picked up by Channel 4 .

Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The show follows four couples who are at a crossroads in their relationships as they decide if they have a future together or not, helped - or possibly hindered - by some attractive singles.

So, when is the show on UK TV, what channel is it on and when, and who are the couples taking part?

Here’s what you need to know.

What is Temptation Island?

Temptation Island is a reality dating show, where real-life couples decide to press pause on their relationships so they can meet other people and decide if they want to stay loved up or separate for good.

The Channel 4 synopsis reads: “Four couples at a crossroads put their love to the ultimate test, by mutually deciding to live the single life on the Hawaiian island of Maui, living in separate houses with sexy singles.

“Each must decide whether to commit to each other or ultimately give in to the temptation - a decision that could change the course of their life forever.

“Brace yourselves for hot and heavy nights as the couples embark on an adventure to begin dating these new prospects. Let the fun, drama, and partying with the new couples begin.”

None of the couples taking part in the show are married when they enter the island, but by the end of the show they will decide if they want to split up, continue dating, or even tie the knot.

Past participants have not only decided to split up with the partner they entered the show with, but have left with one of the singles they met during their time there.

When will season 6 be on TV?

The sixth season of Temptation Island will begin on Monday May 2 at 10pm on E4.

The first episode is called Don’t Drop a Dime For a Nickel.

There are 12 episodes of the series in total, including a reunion show. Each episode is expected to be broadcast every Monday in the same time slot on E4.

Every episode will be available to watch shortly after broadcast via Channel 4 catch-up service, All4 .

Who are the cast of season 6?

The new season of Temptation Island welcomes four new couples; Chelsea Orcutt and Thomas Gipson, Erica Washington and Kendal Kirkland, Kristen Ramos and Julian Allen, and Erin Smith and Cory Sobczyk.

Chelsea Orcutt is a marketing coordinator and her beau Thomas Gipson is an Investment Trader. They live in West Hollywood, California, and have been dating for one year.

Erica Washington is a Personal Assistant, while her boyfriend Kendal is a Business Owner. They have been dating for two years and live in Los Angeles, California.

Kristen Romas is a Physical Therapist who has been with her boyfriend, Personal Trainer Julian Allen for 11 years. They live in Sewell, New Jersey.

Behavioural Therapist Erin Smith has been dating Concierge Manager Cory Sobczyk for 18 months. The pair live in San Diego, California.

Where is season 6 filmed?

Temptation Island season 6 is filmed in Maui, Hawaii.

The filming location has changed a few times during the show’s history. The first season was taped in Belize, while season 2 was shot in Costa Rica, and season 3 was filmed in Honduras.

What happens in the first episode?

In the first episode, the couples are separated and asked to live in two separate homes; a women’s house and a men’s house.

Viewers will then see 12 single men enter the women’s house, and twelve single women enter the men’s home.

The singles are there to vie for attention as they meet the coupled up men and women, but they all have the intention of staying true to their respective boyfriends and girlfriends - at least to begin with.