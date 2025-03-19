A brand new season of Temptation Island has aired on Netflix - but which of the four couples who put their relationships on the line are still together now?

Viewers watched earlier this month as four couples, each at a crossroads in their relationship, headed to Temptation Island to put their love to the ultimate test. Once there, they agreed to live separately with a group of singles of the opposite sex, went on dates and underwent various challenges - all of which really tested the strength of their relationships.

The synopsis of the show on Netflix reads: “In this spicy update to the hit reality series, four couples test their relationships by shacking up with eligible singles on a tropical island.” As host Mark L. Walberg put it in the trailer, “do you want to leave together, do you want to leave alone or have you connected with somebody new?” He added: “This journey is meant to give you answers to the questions you brought to the island - are you truly mean to be together or not?”.

So, which of the couples decided they are meant to be together? And which ones didn’t? Keep reading to find out.

Temptation Island US is on Netflix - which couples are still together now, in March 2025? Photo by Netflix. | Netflix

Are any of the Temptation Island US couples still together?

Yes, they are - but only two; Alexa Santamaria and Lino Troisi and Brion Whitley and Shanté Glover. It’s fair to say that one couple had a smoother road to true love than the other though.

First to Alexa and Lino; when they entered the show they said they had trust issues as when they began their relationship she was still seeing other people - despite telling him they were exclusive. They were the only couple to remain faithful to each other throughout the experiment, however.

By the final bonfire, the pair had clearly used their time apart to think about each other and their future together. They kissed and emotionally said how much they loved and missed each other, declaring their connection as “special”.

Alexa told Lino that she grew more on the island than she could’ve ever imagined and she had realised how much she appreciated him, but she added he could not continue to hold her past decisions against her. Lino said he wanted to provide the emotional support she needed and said he would leave his trust issues behind on the island.

Alexa told him: “I want to leave with you, the love of my life. There’s no one else I’d rather choose.” Lino replied: “You’re the only person on the earth that I would leave this island with. You’re the love of my life and the light of my life.”

After they walked away from the bonfire, it was revealed that Lino had organised a romantic set up nearby, including a path lined with candles and flowers. He then proposed to Alexa. “From the first moment I saw you all those years ago, I knew you’d be mine,” he said, before getting on his knee. She accepted.

The couple each confirmed on their Instagram Stories earlier today (Wednesday March 19), that they are still engaged today.

Moving on to Brion and Shanté, who were the first couple to reunite on the show. Shanté made platonic connections with the single men at her villa, but Brion had a threesome with two of the single women in his villa, Courtney Randolph and Alex Zamora.

Brion repeatedly expressed that he didn’t have any regrets about his actions and that was confident Shanté would forgive him. When Shanté watched the footage of Brion cheating on her at the bonfire she was stoic, but the other women said he had been disrespectful to his girlfriend.

He then hugged her and began crying, apolgogising for what he had done. In response, Shanté reminded Brion brought her on the show because he wanted to prove he could have platonic relationships with women. She said his actions made her feel worthless and that their love never mattered to him. But, Brion promised that he would find a therapist and that he would prove to Shanté she could trust him.

Eventually, the couple agreed to leave the island together. Brion confirmed earlier today, (Wednesday March 19), that the couple are still together with a video montage of them throughout their relationship. In the lengthy caption, he wrote: “To everyone who’s supported us — and even those who haven’t: Yes, we’re still together. These past two years have been full of love, laughter, and growth — and they haven’t been perfect.

“I’ve made mistakes I’m truly sorry for. I take full accountability for my actions, and I know I hurt someone who didn’t deserve it.But Shante showed me grace when I couldn’t show it to myself. She stood by me when she could’ve walked away, and that strength and love humbles me every day.

“The past year has been about learning, growing, and working to become a better man — for myself and for her. Real love isn’t shown when everything is easy; it’s shown when it’s hard, when the world is judging, and you still choose each other. And when life gets tough, all the people in our DMs won’t be there — but we will be, standing for each other.

“Shante is the most incredible woman I know — kind, nurturing, funny, strong, and full of grace. She deserves the world, and I’m grateful every single day that she continues to choose me. We’re not perfect, but we’re real. We’ll keep growing, laughing, and building together. Thank you for the love, the lessons, and for watching us grow.”

What happened to Temptation Island US couples who aren’t still together?

Two of the Temptation Island couples didn’t leave the show together; Tyler Breshears and Tayler Byrd and Grant Larsen and Ashley Moore.

Tyler signed up for Temptation Island because he wanted to prove to Tayler that she could trust him, but he soon found himself breaking that trust. He developed a connection with single Kay Carlson in his villa and the pair shared many kisses and intimate moments.

After watching Tyler’s action, Taylor was unsurprisingly less than happy with him at the final bonfire. He asked her for a hug, but she refused and tolf him his actions were “hurtful and extremely disrespectful” to their relationship. Tayler went on to speak about her growth on the island and told him that he wouldn’t get to know the new version of her.

Tyler hit back and said it had upset him to watch a video of Tayler saying he had “b**** tendencies.” He also acknowledged his relationship with Kay, saying that she had tempted him and opened his mind to new ideas. Tayler told him it was “gutting” seeing him fall in love with Kay, and for that reason she wanted to leave the island alone.

Tyler said he knew their relationship was Tayler was over, but that he wanted to leave the island with Kay. She appeared and agreed to leave the island with him. The pair decided, however, that they were better off as friends a short time later. He is now in a relationship with a woman called Lauren, after being introduced to her by a friend after returning home. Tayler is thought to be single as she hasn’t posted anything about her relationship status on her Instagram page.

Ashley and Grant were another couple who dealt with infidelity before appearing on the show and this continued while they were each in their villas. Ashley has to watch multiple clips of Grant enjoying sexual encounters with Natalie Cruz.

At the final bonfire, Ashley put her hand up and said “no, that’s OK,” when Grant attempted to greet her with a hug. Grant then said that he had “enjoyed chasing” Ashley for most of their relationship but he couldn’t do it anymore because she was “unobtainable.” He expressed his love for her and said he felt bad for hurting her, but added that he felt disrespected and belittled throughout their relationship.

Ashley told him she wished he had been honest with her before they came on the show and admitted to her that he didn’t have the ability to stay loyal to her. “You’re a serial cheater,” she told him. He said that he realised he had been “forcing” their connection for a long time and that they should have split a long time ago.

Grant then announced that he wanted to leave the island completely alone, despite forming a bond with Natalie. He wasn’t the only one who caught the eye of a new person in their villa, however, and Ashley said she wanted to depart with her new connection, Danny Spongberg. He appeared and said he wanted to leave with her too.

After leaving the island, however, Ashley and Danny decided to just be friends. Grant reached back out to Natalie and the pair began dating - but then he reached out to Ashley again and started dating her again too. He split with Natalie and rekindled with Ashley, and the pair dated for another two months before they realised their trust could not be repaired and their relationship wasn’t going to work. They both appear to be single now, but Ashley had been seen getting close to another single man from her villa who she also connected with, Logan Paulsen.

Will there be a Temptation Island US reunion?

It’s not tha answer that fans were hoping for, but it’s been confirmed there won’t be a reunion. Lino posted to his Instagram page yesterday (Tuesday March 18) to say “no reunion sadly”.

But, the cast are keeping fans up-to-date with what’s happening with them in real time on their respective Instagram pages, so head over to their pages if you want all their behind-the-scenes gossip.

*Temptation Island is available to watch on Netflix now.

