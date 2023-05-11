A guide to the cast of Ten Pound Poms, where you know them from, and what you should watch them in next

Ten Pound Poms, a drama about a family from Manchester starting a new life in Australia, is coming to BBC One this weekend. Set in the 1950s, the series is inspired by the real families that moved from Britain to Australia in the wake of World War II – dubbed ‘ten pound poms’ by Australians when they arrived.

Written by Brassic’s Danny Brocklehurst, Ten Pound Poms stars a mix of famous faces from the UK and Australia alike, including Luther’s Warren Brown and Andor’s Faye Marsay. But where do you recognise everyone else from? And what should you watch them in next?

Here’s everything you need to know about the cast of Ten Pound Poms ahead of its BBC One release.

Michelle Keegan as Kate

Michelle Keegan as Kate in Ten Pound Poms (Credit: BBC/Eleven/John Platt)

Who do they play in Ten Pound Poms? Michelle Keegan plays Kate, a nurse with a personal reason for going to Australia – one she keeps as a closely-guarded secret from her fellow travellers.

Where do I know them from? You’ll probably recognise Michelle Keegan from Coronation Street, where she played Tina McIntyre, or as Georgia Lane from Our Girl. Otherwise, you might also know her from Brassic, Tina and Bobby, and Plebs.

What should I watch them in next? Keegan and writer Danny Brocklehurst work together often – Ten Pound Poms will be their fourth project together, with a fifth on the way – so you might want to check out their first show together, Ordinary Lies. It’s a BBC One crime drama from 2015, and it’s currently available free on UKTV Player.

Warren Brown as Terry

Warren Brown as Terry in Ten Pound Poms (Credit: BBC/Eleven/John Platt)

Who do they play in Ten Pound Poms? Warren Brown plays Terry, a builder haunted by the time he spent in a Prisoner of War camp during WWII. He’s moving to Australia with his family to try and put that behind him.

Where do I know them from? You’ll recognise Warren Brown from all sorts of things – he’s one of the most prolific actors in British television working – but he’s probably most famous for appearing in Luther, Strike Back, and Shameless.

What should I watch them in next? For a slightly lesser seen Warren Brown drama, you might want to try 2012’s Inside Men – a heist drama that sees Brown play one of a group of burglars stealing money from the bank in which he works.

Faye Marsay as Annie

Faye Marsay as Annie in Ten Pound Poms (Credit: BBC/Eleven/John Platt)

Who do they play in Ten Pound Poms? Faye Marsay plays Annie, Terry’s wife. It’s her idea to move to Australia in the first place, believing it’ll offer them a fresh start as a family.

Where do I know them from? You’ll recognise Faye Marsay from a few different sci-fi/fantasy dramas, like Star Wars spinoff Andor, Doctor Who special Last Christmas, and of course as the enigmatic Waif from Game of Thrones.

What should I watch them in next? For something completely different, you might want to try the Nick Hornby adaptation Love, Nina, which sees Marsay play nanny to two young children in London. Helena Bonham Carter and Jason Watkins also star.

Hattie Hook as Pattie and Finn Treacy as Peter

Finn Treacy as Peter and Hattie Hook as Pattie in Ten Pound Poms (Credit: BBC/Eleven/John Platt)

Who do they play in Ten Pound Poms? Hattie Hook plays Terry and Annie’s oldest daughter Pattie, while Finn Treacy plays their younger son Peter. Neither are entirely thrilled about uprooting their lives and starting over in Australia.

Where do I know them from? Hattie Hook is best known for appearing in the Australian crime drama Savage River, while Finn Treacy made his television debut in the US sitcom Young Rock in 2021.

Rob Collins as Ron

Rob Collins as Ron in Ten Pound Poms (Credit: BBC/Eleven/John Platt)

Who do they play in Ten Pound Poms? Rob Collins plays Ron, an Aboriginal man working at the same dig site as Terry. They bond over their shared memories of the war, and their outsider status in Australia.

Where do I know them from? Collins is best known for starring in Australian television series, like the romantic drama The Wrong Girl, the political drama Total Control, and the superhero/science fiction drama Cleverman.

Who else stars in Ten Pound Poms?

They’re joined by Stephen Curry (Spreadsheet) as local liaison JJ Walker, David Field (Shantaram) as Terry’s friend from work Dean, Emma Hamilton (The Tudors) as Annie’s new boss Sheila, and Cheree Cassidy (Home and Away) as Marlene amongst others.

Who writes and directs Ten Pound Poms?

Danny Brocklehurst created Ten Pound Poms and acted as showrunner on the series. Prior to Ten Pound Poms, Brocklehurst created the crime drama Brassic, the ITV thriller No Return, and wrote Netflix’s Harlan Coben adaptations Safe and Stay Close. Other writers on Ten Pound Poms include Ryan Griffen (Cleverman), Smita Bhide (The Indian Detective), and Ava Pickett (The Great).

Ten Pound Poms was directed by Jamie Magnus Stone and Ana Kokkinos. Stone is best known for directing a number of episodes of the Jodie Whittaker era of Doctor Who, while Kokkinos is an Australian director best known for her films Head On, The Hunting, and The Time of Our Lives.