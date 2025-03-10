The second season of Ten Pound Poms has premiered on the BBC, as it follows the dramatic journey of British migrants making new lives in Australia.

The second season follows Kate Thorne (Keegan) and the Roberts family (Marsay and Brown) as they navigate life in 1957 Australia.

The official synopsis teases more struggles ahead as the characters "reconcile their hopes for the life they were promised with the harsh realities they face at Galgownie." Season 2 also introduces the Skinner family, Irish migrants ready to embark on their new life in the sun.

Keegan has hinted that season 2 will take a heartbreaking turn for her character Kate. Speaking to the BBC, she explained: "As we saw in the first series, Kate’s son Michael was sent to Australia in the care system and was adopted into an Australian family, which Kate didn't know. Trying to find him is what took her to Australia.

This series is really about Kate trying to expose the fact that she and her son have been separated against her wishes, which happened to so many families and to so many women in the 1950s. It’s absolutely heartbreaking. Kate is not just trying to help herself and Michael, but she wants to help others as well and put a stop to families being unnecessarily separated."

Stars of ​Ten Pound Poms, Michelle Keegan (Kate) and Faye Marsay (Annie)

What is Ten Pound Poms?

The show is based on a real-life immigration scheme that saw over one million Britons move to Australia and New Zealand between 1945 and 1972. The Assisted Passage Migration Scheme, launched by the Australian government in 1945 and later adopted by New Zealand, encouraged British citizens to relocate for just £10 per adult (hence the term "Ten Pound Poms"). Children travelled for free.

The initiative was part of Australia's "populate or perish" policy, aimed at increasing the workforce and strengthening the economy. The government lured migrants with promises of better job opportunities, affordable housing, and an improved quality of life. However, many new arrivals were disillusioned upon discovering that they were housed in basic migration hostels, and jobs were not always as plentiful as expected.

While the scheme was largely successful, with many migrants choosing to stay permanently, it is estimated that a quarter of participants returned to the UK within two years. Some of these "boomerang Poms" later moved back to Australia after struggling to readjust to British life.

Several well-known figures have roots in the Ten Pound Poms scheme, including:

The Bee Gees (Barry, Robin, and Maurice Gibb), who moved to Queensland in the late 1950s.

Kylie Minogue’s parents, who emigrated from the UK in 1958.

Hugh Jackman’s parents, who relocated in 1967.

Ian Roberts, rugby league player and actor, who moved to Sydney as a child.

Why do Australians call British people poms?

The term "Pom" (or "Pommy") has been used to describe British migrants for over 100 years, with references in Australian newspapers dating back to 1912. While its origins are debated, many believe "Pom" is short for "pomegranate", which was used in rhyming slang for "immigrant" during the early 20th century.

Despite occasional controversy over whether "Pom" is offensive, the Australian Advertising Standards Board ruled in 2006 that it is largely considered an affectionate and playful term. Similarly, the New Zealand Broadcasting Standards Authority ruled in 2010 that the term was not offensive in a broadcasting context.