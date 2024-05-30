Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A contestant on The 1% Club has hit back at accusations that they cheated on the ITV game show after viewers noticed a “suspicious gesture” made during the season finale.

Jason Duckett, appeared on The 1% Club on Saturday (May 25) alongside his wife Rowena. The game show which is hosted by Lee Mack sees contestants begin the game with £1,000, which is then added to the prize fund if they answer a question incorrectly.

At the end of the episode the remaining contestants are asked a question that only one per cent of the UK has got correct, if they get it right they win a share of up to £100,000.

However, during the season finale, fans were surprised when they believed they saw one contestant giving away answers to his wife, here’s everything you need to know about what happened and what Jason Duckett has said.

What happened on The 1% Club?

During the finale episode on Saturday, a question during the 20 per cent round left viewers speculating as to whether one of the contestants had “cheated”.

Duckett, a DJ who appeared alongside his lawyer wife Rowena, was accused of “cheating”, when he rubbed his ears to signal the correct answer. When Mack asked Rowena: “To which body part can you add one letter at the start to make it the word for the job it does,” Duckett appeared to be touching his ears, signalling the answer which was “ear”.

However, Duckett has said that whilst “ear” was the right answer, he denies giving away the answer explaining “there was nothing to gain”. Speaking to The Sun, he said: “I almost admire the creativity of someone to come up with that because I hadn’t thought of that.”

He continued: “There was nothing to gain for either of us. We were both out. Anything I was doing, it was to just sort of calm myself. If you spin it, you could say my arms are folded. Was the answer harm and arm?”

Fans took to social media to question the gesture, one wrote on X, formerly Twitter: “Did anyone else notice this guy giving away the answer when he touched both his ears?” Whilst another added: “Ear ear . . . think there was a wee bit of cheating going on in 1% Club.”