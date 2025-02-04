Quiz fans were left flabbergasted when contestants on ITV’s The 1% Club got the final question wrong with many saying it was easy. Can you answer it correctly?

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Viewers of ITV quiz The 1% Club were left startled when contestants missed out on the prize pot - getting what many thought was an easy question wrong.

A total of 100 contestants take part in the game show, hosted by comedian Lee Mack, as they set out to scoop the top prize by answering questions based on logic, rather than general knowledge. Those who get the questions wrong are eliminated, ultimately leaving one person standing - the 1%.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Last weekend, five competitors were left with the choice of taking home a share of £10,000 - £2,000 each - or taking on the final question for 'the pot'. One bowed out, but four stayed to take on the challenge and win, potentially, a lot more money. However, they failed when one contestant got the question wrong - and were lambasted by viewers.

The 1% Club host, comedian Lee Mack | ITV

The question was: The words below share a specific pattern. Why could VOTING also be part of the group?

The words listed were BANDLEADER, NICKELODEO and SILVERBACK.

After the trio’s incorrect answer, host Lee explained the link between the three and social media erupted with know-it-all viewers who said it was 'easy'.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you would like to take part - make sure you have your answer in your mind before scrolling down to find out if you were correct...

The answer is: All the words contained a metal; lead, nickel and silver, with 'voting' containing the word, tin.

One social media user said: "Second week in a row that I’ve got the 1% question right! I thought tonight’s was particularly easy so I’m surprised that none of them got it."

Another added: "That was the easiest 1% question I can remember. Thought it must be wrong as it couldn’t be that easy. Amazed not one of them had a clue."

"It’s so satisfying to get the 1% question on The 1% Club right when the contestants get it wrong," yet another said.

How did you get on? Let us know in the comments below.