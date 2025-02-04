Contestants on ITV The 1% Club get final "easy" question wrong - but can you get the correct answer?
Viewers of ITV quiz The 1% Club were left startled when contestants missed out on the prize pot - getting what many thought was an easy question wrong.
A total of 100 contestants take part in the game show, hosted by comedian Lee Mack, as they set out to scoop the top prize by answering questions based on logic, rather than general knowledge. Those who get the questions wrong are eliminated, ultimately leaving one person standing - the 1%.
Last weekend, five competitors were left with the choice of taking home a share of £10,000 - £2,000 each - or taking on the final question for 'the pot'. One bowed out, but four stayed to take on the challenge and win, potentially, a lot more money. However, they failed when one contestant got the question wrong - and were lambasted by viewers.
The question was: The words below share a specific pattern. Why could VOTING also be part of the group?
The words listed were BANDLEADER, NICKELODEO and SILVERBACK.
After the trio’s incorrect answer, host Lee explained the link between the three and social media erupted with know-it-all viewers who said it was 'easy'.
If you would like to take part - make sure you have your answer in your mind before scrolling down to find out if you were correct...
The answer is: All the words contained a metal; lead, nickel and silver, with 'voting' containing the word, tin.
One social media user said: "Second week in a row that I’ve got the 1% question right! I thought tonight’s was particularly easy so I’m surprised that none of them got it."
Another added: "That was the easiest 1% question I can remember. Thought it must be wrong as it couldn’t be that easy. Amazed not one of them had a clue."
"It’s so satisfying to get the 1% question on The 1% Club right when the contestants get it wrong," yet another said.
