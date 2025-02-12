Could you answer The 1% Club question which bagged one contestant the £99,000 prize pot? Have a go here...

A contestant of The 1% Club walked away with the jackpot at the weekend having got the final question correct - but could you have done the same? Matthew made history on Saturday night, walking away with a life changing £99,000.

As the only remaining contestant to answer correctly he broke the show’s record being the only contestant ever to walk away with such a whopping sum of cash. And while some viewers said the question was ‘sneaky’ others said they too would have entered The 1% Club having got the correct answer in the allotted time.

Hosted by Lee Mack, 56, the show begins with 100 hopefuls tasked with answering 15 logic-based questions. Each question had already been put to the public with the percentage of people answering each question correctly determining their difficulty rating.

As the show progresses the questions get steadily more difficult with the final question having only been answered correctly by just 1% of the public.

Lee Mack, host of ITV's 1% Club | ITV

This week, five contestants made it through to the final round and were naked if they would like to walk away with £10,000 or gamble for £99,000. Clearly a bunch of risk-takers, they all chose to have a stab at winning the jackpot.

Sadly for most, they weren’t able to answer the question - all except Matthew that is. Lee said: “Congratulations Matthew, you are the winner and get everything in the prize pot. You've just won £99,000.”

A stunned Matthew replied: “Crazy, can't believe it... I nearly went out twice on the bride and groom question, and the one before that I was so close and I'd used my pass before, but I saw it straight away.”

The 1% Club question contestant Matthew answered correctly to walk away with £99,000 | ITV

So, in Matthew’s position, could you have answered correctly and entered the elite 1%Club? Read on to find out what question saw Matthew bag £99,000.

The final question was: If you remove all of the underlined letters from the sentence below, what word can be spelt if you rearrange all of the remaining letters? The letters were: ANIMAL TO SHUN IN STAMPEDE with AIMAOSUNINSTMD underlined in red.

***If you would like to have a crack at solving the puzzle yourself, don’t scroll down just yet as the answer is written below.***

The correct answer after shuffling the letters around was elephant.

After Matthew’s win, viewers were quick to take to social media to congratulate him on his new-found wealth. One said: “Amazing episode tonight #The1PercentClub Well done Matthew.” Another added: “That guy who won the prize pot on the 1% club, wow!!!”

There appeared to be some sour grapes though as one person wrote: “They were sneaky with the letter P, I’m sure a lot of people missed it, crafty behaviour from the writers of the show #The1PercentClub."

However, those who claim to have also got the correct answer were there to evidence that it was, in fact, entirely possible. One said: “Yes I did it again 2 weeks running. I've just finished playing The 1% Club.” Another simply added: "Elephant the clue was there."

:: The 1% Club airs at 8.30pm on Saturdays on ITV and you can catch up on missed episodes via ITVX.