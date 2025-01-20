Lord Alan Sugar returns alongside Baroness Karen Brady and Tim Campbell MBE as they welcome a new group of contestants hoping to win the £250,000 investment in their business plan. The bosses have already revealed that some new twists are on its way.

Lord Sugar has revealed that the teams wohn’t be split in the traditional male and female teams to begin, saying: “I think it's quite a refreshing addition to the first episode and it’s interesting to see how they handle being a mixed team because it’s not what they necessarily expected from the start.”

Baroness Brady said that the tasks are what make series 19 special. She said: “I think the tasks get more and more interesting as the series progresses. What Lord Sugar really does with the tasks is testing the candidates.

“Can they negotiate, can they work as a team, do they listen, are they innovative, can they solve problems? Each task is really set to test their mettle, and I think they're pretty good.”

Speaking about the new cohort of business hopefuls, Tim Campbell added: “I think it’s a credit to the BBC, the production team and Lord Sugar, in terms of his gravitas, that we've got 18 credible, diverse candidates from all viable business backgrounds.”

Find out more about the new group of contestants.

The Apprentice series 18 premieres at 9pm on Thursday, January 30 on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

1 . Amber-Rose Badrudin Convenience store owner from London | BBC/Naked/Ray Burmiston Share

2 . Anisa Khan Pizza company owner from London | BBC/Naked/Ray Burmiston Share

3 . Aoibheann Walsh Hair & beauty salon owner from County Donegal | BBC/Naked/Ray Burmiston Share