The time is almost upon us as Claudia Winkleman welcomes a host of celebrities for a treacherous game at The Traitors castle.

The Celebrity Traitors is a spin-off of the main competition series, which has been a huge hit for the BBC. The Traitors has pulled in millions of viewers, and fans across the country have been counting the days until the celebrity version of the series hits television screens.

Now, the premiere it just hours away. Read more below to find out how to tune into the new series:

What time is The Celebrity Traitors on tonight?

The Celebrity Traitors will launch at 9pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer. You will be able to catch-up with the episode on iPlayer after it airs live.

A host of celebrities will be welcomed into The Celebrity Traitors castle tonight as the first episode of the highly-anticipated spin-off series. | CREDIT LINE:BBC/Studio Lambert/Euan Cherry

Which days is The Celebrity Traitors on television?

The Celebrity Traitors will return for episode two at 9pm on Thursday, October 9. Episodes will air on Wednesdays and Thursday each week, until the final week of the series.

The show’s finale will air on Friday, October 31. Here’s the full episode schedule:

Episode 1 - Wednesday, October 8

Episode 2 - Thursday, October 9

Episode 3 - Wednesday, October 15

Episode 4 - Thursday, October 16

Episode 5 - Wednesday, October 22

Episode 6 - Thursday, October 23

Episode 7 - Wednesday, October 29

Episode 8 - Thursday, October 30

Episode 9 (FINALE) - Friday, October 31

Who is on The Celebrity Traitors cast?

A total of 19 celebrities will step into The Traitors cast in the Scottish Highlands for the ultimate game of deception. Those celebrities are:

Alan Carr - Comedian

Cat Burns – Singer/Songwriter

Celia Imrie – Actor

Charlotte Church – Singer/Activist

Clare Balding - Broadcaster and Author

David Olusoga - Historian and Filmmaker

Joe Marler – Former England Rugby Player and Podcaster

Joe Wilkinson - Comedian

Jonathan Ross - Presenter

Kate Garraway - Broadcaster

Lucy Beaumont - Comedian

Mark Bonnar - Actor

Nick Mohammed - Actor and Comedian

Niko Omilana - Content Creator

Paloma Faith - Singer/Songwriter and Actor

Ruth Codd - Actor

Stephen Fry - Actor, Writer, Presenter

Tameka Empson – Actor and Comedian

Tom Daley – Olympian, Author, Broadcaster and Entrepreneur