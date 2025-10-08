What time is The Celebrity Traitors on tonight? Claudia Winkleman welcomes celebs to Traitors castle - which days is show on?
The Celebrity Traitors is a spin-off of the main competition series, which has been a huge hit for the BBC. The Traitors has pulled in millions of viewers, and fans across the country have been counting the days until the celebrity version of the series hits television screens.
Now, the premiere it just hours away. Read more below to find out how to tune into the new series:
What time is The Celebrity Traitors on tonight?
The Celebrity Traitors will launch at 9pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer. You will be able to catch-up with the episode on iPlayer after it airs live.
Which days is The Celebrity Traitors on television?
The Celebrity Traitors will return for episode two at 9pm on Thursday, October 9. Episodes will air on Wednesdays and Thursday each week, until the final week of the series.
The show’s finale will air on Friday, October 31. Here’s the full episode schedule:
- Episode 1 - Wednesday, October 8
- Episode 2 - Thursday, October 9
- Episode 3 - Wednesday, October 15
- Episode 4 - Thursday, October 16
- Episode 5 - Wednesday, October 22
- Episode 6 - Thursday, October 23
- Episode 7 - Wednesday, October 29
- Episode 8 - Thursday, October 30
- Episode 9 (FINALE) - Friday, October 31
Who is on The Celebrity Traitors cast?
A total of 19 celebrities will step into The Traitors cast in the Scottish Highlands for the ultimate game of deception. Those celebrities are:
- Alan Carr - Comedian
- Cat Burns – Singer/Songwriter
- Celia Imrie – Actor
- Charlotte Church – Singer/Activist
- Clare Balding - Broadcaster and Author
- David Olusoga - Historian and Filmmaker
- Joe Marler – Former England Rugby Player and Podcaster
- Joe Wilkinson - Comedian
- Jonathan Ross - Presenter
- Kate Garraway - Broadcaster
- Lucy Beaumont - Comedian
- Mark Bonnar - Actor
- Nick Mohammed - Actor and Comedian
- Niko Omilana - Content Creator
- Paloma Faith - Singer/Songwriter and Actor
- Ruth Codd - Actor
- Stephen Fry - Actor, Writer, Presenter
- Tameka Empson – Actor and Comedian
- Tom Daley – Olympian, Author, Broadcaster and Entrepreneur